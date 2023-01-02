Vasco adopts change of posture in negotiations

With Serie B in the past and without the financial perrengue that marked the club’s coffers in recent years, Vasco starts 2023 with the certainty of a better future. Vasco fans may even be looking forward to more signings, but they have already noticed a change in posture in the announced names.

– Vasco fans will not suffer anymore. He ended. The suffering was until the game against Ituano.

The statement is from the new technical director of Vasco and an old acquaintance of the club, Abel Braga. The end of the suffering that plagued Vasco da Gama in past seasons is common sense among managers. The promise of a competitive team is based on more organized planning aimed at a medium to long-term project for the recovery of Vasco.

The squad that played in Série B was disbanded, and Vasco plans to hire around 15 players for next season. A part will arrive for the Carioca Championship, but the board will leave room for more reinforcements before the Brazilian.

Unlike what happened in 2022, when the club sought free and cost-free players and signed short contracts – few of those who arrived remain under contract in 2023 -, the idea now is to have players with longer contracts so that a new breakup is not necessary. at the end of the season. It is understood that it takes time to assemble a team, which is why the continuity of the work is essential for the goals of the coming years.

13 days away from the debut in the state, which will take place with an alternative team since Vasco will be in the United States playing friendlies, the cast still has many gaps. Paulo Bracks’ plan is to hire players with starter status for all positions.

So far, only four signings have been announced: defender Léo, left-back Lucas Piton, defensive midfielder De Lucca and striker Pedro Raul. At least two more names are close to being announced: defender Robson Bambu and midfielder Luca Orellano. The club still has negotiations with Uruguayan right-back Pumita Rodríguez.

Most of them have one thing in common: long contracts and investment in economic rights. With Léo, Piton and Pedro Raul, Vasco spent more than R$ 40 million. The defender and the center forward signed until the end of 2025, and the winger signed a bond until December 2026.

De Lucca also has a three-year contract, but the difference is that the midfielder arrived free of charge and is a bet by the club. Robson Bambu, already approved in the exams, comes with a shorter contract, until the end of 2023, and on loan. The club still has an agreement with Vélez to hire Orellano, for whom he offered to pay more than R$ 20 million for 60% of the economic rights.