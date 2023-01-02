Vasco was the team that most invested in reinforcements so far

The transfer market in Brazilian football is hectic. After the end of the World Cup, Serie A clubs began to move more intensely in order to bring new names to their respective squads for the dispute of the 2023 championships. In all, the elite teams have already announced 92 signings for the next year.

With 12 reinforcements (see the complete list at the end of the article), Goiás is the one that announced the most new players for its squad for next season. Cruzeiro (11), Bahia (8) and Grêmio (8) appear next with many signings for 2023.

The four clubs that rose to the elite stand out for being the teams with the highest investment in new names for the squad in 2023: Vasco, Grêmio, Cruzeiro and Bahia were the ones that spent the most, in that order. Economically boosted by the 777, Vasco leads the ranking with R$ 43.2 million to be paid in total.

Full-back Lucas Piton, former Corinthians player, was the most expensive: 16.6 million reais. Vasco also settled the payment of 16 million reais to São Paulo for defender Léo. And another 10.6 million to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, to count on striker Pedro Raul until the end of 2025.

Grêmio is just below, with 32 million reais invested. Biggest reinforcement this window so far, Luisito Suárez was free on the market and didn’t need to be bought. However, Imortal had to open the coffers to hire Pepê (about R$ 8 million) and Argentine midfielder Franco Cristaldo (R$ 24 million).

The third club with the highest investment was Fluminense, with 19.73 million reais. Tricolor Carioca went after reinforcements after securing a spot in the 2023 Libertadores. There are already six new names: goalkeeper Vitor Eudes, wingers Guga and Jorge, defender Vitor Mendes, midfielder Lima and striker Keno. The most expensive of this package was the young Guga, 24 years old, who cost 1.5 million euros (about 8.3 million reais).

Another great exponent of this transfer window was Cruzeiro, with 16 million reais. This is all on account of a single transaction. Raposa settled a payment of 16 million to Palmeiras for striker Wesley, who signed until the end of 2026. The other 10 signings of the Minas Gerais team in this window were without any financial compensation disclosed to another club.

Back in Serie A, Bahia also opened the coffers to do well this year. With the financial power of the City Group behind, Tricolor de Aço made its most expensive signing in history when it was willing to pay US$ 2 million dollars (about R$ 10.5 million at current quotations) to Fluminense to have striker Biel until the end of 2028. The Bahians still hired defender Marcos Victor for R$ 3.9 million and added R$ 14.4 million in total.

Owner of the highest income in Brazilian football, Flamengo can displace the teams mentioned above if it confirms the signing of Gerson. The player is very close to being announced by the club after Olympique de Marseille lowered the request for the athlete. The values ​​are around 15 million euros fixed (R$ 85 million), in addition to another 1 million euros (R$ 5.6 million) for bonuses expected to be reached easily by the steering wheel.

That is, the total business can exceed the barrier of 90 million reais. With that, Flamengo would be the team with the highest investment in new elite names. So far, the club has not announced anyone despite being close to closing with Gerson and goalkeeper Rossi.

The survey below considers only the amounts disclosed for each hiring. Reinforcements with values ​​kept confidential did not enter the account. Values ​​of gloves, extras and salaries were not accounted for. The numbers are subject to variation depending on the exchange rate and consequent changes in the total of each business.

Investments in players who were already in the squad and were bought outright did not enter the ranking. An example of this was the 39.6 million reais (7 million euros) paid by Flamengo to Spartak Moscow for the signing of full-back Ayrton Lucas. These values ​​were not accounted for not being a new player for the squad.