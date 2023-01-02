Vatican releases first photos of Benedict XVI’s body. see the pictures

The Vatican released this Sunday (1/1) the first photos of the body of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died this Saturday (12/31), aged 95. In the images, Benedict appears dressed in red and gold on a catafalque, in the Mater Ecclesie monastery, where he lived in recent years.

Benedict XVI was in serious condition. Pope Francis, current head of the Catholic Church, made prayer requests to the faithful during the week for his predecessor. It has already been defined that Pope Francis will preside over the ceremony.

The body of Benedict XVI will be on display from Monday (2/1) in St. Peter’s Basilica to receive the last farewell of the faithful. The wake, however, is scheduled for Wednesday (5/2).

This Sunday, Pope Francis at the Angelus prayer that the faithful from all over the world pray for the pope emeritus. Quoting Mary throughout the event, in St. Peter’s Square, the pontiff also prayed for peace in the world.

“Let us all unite together, with one heart and one soul, in giving thanks to God for the gift of life of Benedict XVI”, said Jorge Bergoglio, in the first prayer of the year in the Vatican. He thanked “for the gift of this faithful servant of the Gospel and the Church”, referring to Joseph Ratzinger.