Venê Casagrande brings ‘warm’ about the arrival of two more reinforcements at Flamengo for the season

Flamengo’s board recently agreed to hire the midfielder Gerson near to Marseille Olympics. The Rubro-Negra summit has been seeking the return of the player since last year, who even had already expressed his desire to return to the national football. The French were making the negotiations difficult, but they ended up giving in to the last proposal from the team from Rio de Janeiro.

But the board of dearest it shouldn’t end there. This is because, despite the management understanding that it has a strong squad, given the importance of the competitions it will face at the beginning of this season, it understood that it is necessary to reinforce some positions. It is worth noting that, currently, the Flamengo it has one of the best squads in national football, as well as the most expensive.

According to information from the journalist Venê Casagrande, the team should look for an attacker and a midfielder at the beginning of next season. It is also worth noting that for the midfield the board of directors Flamengo been negotiating with Juan Quinterowhich was linked to the river plate until the 31st of the last month, and then the team may arrive at cost.

Another name speculated in the Flamengo is the goalkeeper Agustin Rossiwhich is linked to the Boca junior until June 2023, the team arriving at no cost. As for the striker position, some names have been speculated. With the arrival of Vitor Pereirathe commander must analyze the Red-Black squad and point out needs for the team to arrive strong in the dispute of the Club World Cup.