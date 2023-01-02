Video reveals racket and shots in the air on Avenida Afonso Pena – Direto das Ruas

Not caring about being filmed, boy shoots 4 times in the air on a crowded avenue

An image taken by a cell phone camera showed a racket on the tops of Afonso Pena, one of the busiest avenues in Campo Grande, and a young man shooting in the air. The act was made by a reader on the night of this Sunday (1). Watch the video above.

The images show movement on the sidewalk of the road, when a young man in a white shirt and cap, with one arm bandaged and with the gun in the other hand, shoots four times in the air.

The people who are close to him, with a glass of drink and smoking hookah, don’t seem to care about the situation. Shooting on public roads is a non-bailable crime provided for in the Disarmament Statute and provides for imprisonment of two to four years, in addition to a fine.

The problem is old, but the racket scene is more common on weekends. In another part of the image you can hear a person saying: “My God!”. Afterwards, people running and motorcyclists appear in the video, accelerating their motorcycles and leaving the scene.

In November, a report by the Campo Grande News showed young men prancing motorcycles and doing “zerinho” to mark the ground and raise smoke on the avenue, in addition to traveling at high speed.

The uproar took place in the parking lot of Parque das Nações Indígenas, located a few meters from the headquarters of the PM (Military Police) Shock Battalion. In a note, the corporation’s press office reported that regarding the case, specifically, there was no handling of such a demand, but the situation has already been forwarded to the commander of the aforementioned unit (9th Battalion) so that policing can be intensified.

straight from the streets – The video reached Campo Grande News through the Direto das Ruas channel, a means of interaction between the reader and the newsroom. Anyone who has flagrant, suggestions, news, audio, photos and videos can collaborate on WhatsApp by number (67) 99669-9563.

Click here and send a suggestion now.

In order for your image to have more quality, we advise that photos and videos should be taken with the cell phone in the horizontal position.