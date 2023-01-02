Vítor Pereira arrives in Rio and explains his option for Flamengo

Coach Vítor Pereira arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Monday morning, around 6:20 am, to sign a contract and start his career at Flamengo. The bond will be valid for one season. After the troubled departure of Corinthians, the Portuguese explained the change.

“That was exactly what brought me, these great challenges that we have ahead of us that brought me to Flamengo. The decision was essentially based on the possibility of fighting for so many titles. It is a great joy to be here. It is with great satisfaction that we accept this great challenge , with responsibility, commitment. And to repay with work this confidence that the club has placed in our work” , Vítor Pereira, in an interview with FlaTV.