Vítor Pereira arrives in Rio and explains his option for Flamengo

Coach Vítor Pereira arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Monday morning, around 6:20 am, to sign a contract and start his career at Flamengo. The bond will be valid for one season. After the troubled departure of Corinthians, the Portuguese explained the change.
“That was exactly what brought me, these great challenges that we have ahead of us that brought me to Flamengo. The decision was essentially based on the possibility of fighting for so many titles. It is a great joy to be here. It is with great satisfaction that we accept this great challenge , with responsibility, commitment. And to repay with work this confidence that the club has placed in our work”, Vítor Pereira, in an interview with FlaTV.
- Vítor Pereira was welcomed at the airport by Mario Monteiro, a physical trainer who was part of Jorge Jesus’ commission, and assistant Rui Quinta. The new coach will go to Ninho do Urubu in the afternoon.
- “Naturally, it’s been 10 months in Brazil that allow me to get to know the teams, and Flamengo too, knowledge of the players. It’s an advantage that I honestly didn’t have a year ago, but now I have”
- “Great expectations and a lot of illusion in the sense of creating a football that pleases both the players and the fans”