Vítor Pereira highlights the passion of Flamengo fans: ‘Motivated me’

Victor Pereira landed this Monday morning in Rio de Janeiro and commented on the new challenge for 2023, which will be ahead of Flamengo. The coach praised the Red-Black fans.

– Expectations are high. The challenges that lie ahead are enormous. With work, commitment, responsibility and together, we will win titles for this great and huge club. A crowd with more than 40 million fans. This is also what brought me to Flamengo and motivated me to accept this project. The passion of the fans, the quality of the players and the size of the club, which is known worldwide – declared VP for the club’s social networks.

The Portuguese arrives to replace Dorival Júnior, who won the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles for the club in 2022. Right at the beginning of his work at Flamengo, Vítor Pereira will have the decisions of the Supercopa do Brasil (January 28) and the World Cup of Clubs (first half of February).

Despite his nationality, Vítor Pereira knows the Red-Black players well. The coach worked at Corinthians last season and ended up being eliminated by Flamengo de Dorival in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and in the decision of the Copa do Brasil.