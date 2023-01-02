Vítor Pereira’s job at Corinthians was like a luxury internship – 01/02/2023

Vítor Pereira spoke this Monday (2) about his trip to Flamengo. Among other statements he said:

“Naturally, it’s been 10 months in Brazil that allow me to get to know the teams, and Flamengo too, knowledge of the players. It’s an advantage that I honestly didn’t have a year ago, but now I have”.

The statement allows the comparison of the Portuguese’s passage through Corinthians with a luxury internship. He admits that he learned directing Alvinegro and carries the acquired knowledge to Gávea.

Of course, in all areas of activity we learn daily. As long as we are interested, we evolve professionally with each experience.

It turns out that in this case, VP arrived at Timã with practically zero knowledge of Brazilian football.

He himself said that he faced situations he did not expect to face, which made his work difficult. “As soon as I arrived I already said that I didn’t see much, that I only saw the Brazilian Championship to get to know the players. I’ve never been attentive to the teams in depth, in tactical terms, and I thought I’d find a less difficult championship. But this championship is very difficult” , said Pereira about the Brasileirão when he was coach at Corinthians.

At Alvinegro, the coach took a while to get the team right and to make better use of the characteristics of some players.

The tendency is for him to adapt more quickly to Flamengo because of what he learned last season.

In other words, it is not an exaggeration to see the job of VP at Corinthians as a luxury internship.

He learned a lot at the São Paulo club and received fortunes during this period. In theory, the coach arrives at Flamengo better than he arrived at Alvinegro.

On the other hand, the legacy left by him to the former club is small. No titles were won and the style of play was not yet mature enough at the end of the season.

It must be recognized that the Corinthians squad was (and still is) inferior to Flamengo and Palmeiras, the best in the country. In this context, being vice-champion of the Copa do Brasil against the rubro-negro is not a bad result.

However, VP made many mistakes in 2022. The trend is that he makes fewer mistakes next season due to what he learned at his previous club.

It is also worth remembering that Pereira did not want to continue his work at Corinthians. The association wanted a contract renewal that would allow him to complete the work started in 2022. Continuity would give Alvinegro good chances of having a better season in 2023.

However, VP claimed family problems and left the São Paulo team, which is left with the bitter taste of having contributed to the coach’s evolution so that he could be taken advantage of by a rival.