Wake has heat of almost 30ºC and queue for an hour

Vila Belmiro is crowded for Pelé’s farewell. Around 1pm (Brasília time) it was estimated that four thousand people had passed through the Santos stadium to say goodbye to the King of football. The queue has an average wait of an hour.

Fans need to face, in addition to the queue, a heat of almost 30ºC in the early afternoon to say goodbye to Pelé.

The wake was open to the public today at 10 am (Brasília time) and will last 24 hours.

Almost 100 people were already in line around 6:30 am, three and a half hours before the start of the wake.

The wake was attended by important guests such as presidents Gianni Infantino (Fifa), Alejandro Dominguez (Conmebol), Ednaldo Rodrigues (CBF) and Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos (Paulista Football Federation).

STF minister Gilmar Mendes was the first official to arrive. Current governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas also passed through the place. President Lula is expected to appear in Vila tomorrow.

Neymar’s father also went to say goodbye to Pelé. He stated that his son will not be able to go to the stadium.

Márcia Aoki, Pelé’s widow, arrived at the wake shortly after the opening to the public and wept a lot beside the coffin, being consoled by Edinho, one of the King’s sons. Other children and grandchildren also went to the Vila.

Pelé fans line up at Vila Belmiro for the wake of the Brazilian idol Image: Entre Nuvens/UOL

Pelé died last Thursday (29), aged 82. According to the death certificate registered at a registry office in São Paulo, the King of Football died of four causes: kidney failure, heart failure, bronchopneumonia and colon adenocarcinoma.