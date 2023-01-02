Was a movie rocker inspired by a real-life celebrity?

In Simply love, Bill Nighy plays Billy Mack, a fading rock star who is part of the many stories told in the film. There has always been a question as to whether the character was based on a celebrity, something the actor has revealed.

In the romantic comedy, Billy Mack needs to record the Christmas version of a famous song. As he tries to do everything to be a rock star again, he realizes that he really wants to be with the people he cares about.

Mack’s story is similar to that of many musicians and artists, but in an interview with Vanity Fair, Nighy stated that not inspired by anyone specific to play her character and was imagining herself in the situation.

“Rock and roll veterans were a new genre, somehow they were funny. They could be other things, they could be heroic or romantic, but they were also funny. And you only need to mention a few names and people will smile. It’s partly because they came out of our youth and they’re still there and that’s joyful.” “It’s partly because it can get a little absurd in terms of style and delivery. It’s an amalgamation of things you’ve watched or heard over the years, but there was no member of the Rolling Stones that I was channeling, or any other real-life rock character. It was just me kind of, you know, wondering what I would be like if I was, you know, in that situation.”

Bill Nighy is not only an actor but also a voice actor. He stood out in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean like Davy Jones, and in the franchise night Angels like Victor. He also acted in Detective Pikachu, Big Shot, Total Recall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Frankenstein: Between Angels and Demons.

Actress was not paid well for Simply Love

In an interview for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Emma Thompson said he had bad experiences filming Simply loveand who was not well paid to be part of the film.

“That was 20 years ago. You’re just saying, ‘I guess I wasn’t paid very well for this. There was that terrible trailer with the bathroom that really stinks and there was that kind of…’These are the things you remember, not the good ones’.

Directed by Richard Curtis, Simply love follows the love lives of several couples, whose stories are somehow connected. The cast included Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

