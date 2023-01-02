‘Weapon’ that shot down drone in Brasilia is capable of ‘stealing’ equipment, see how it works

One drone with a suspicious attitude was overthrown this Sunday (1) by Federal police. The aerial vehicle flew over an unauthorized area, in Brasilia, during the inauguration of the President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). But what stood out was the equipment used to take down the drone, by itself resemble a weapon.





Despite the similarity, the device has a technology that intercepts and “steals” control of air vehicles that have suspicious movement in the airspace.









The equipment is known as “DroneGun Tactical” and it was developed with a design of a rifle and to operate it you need to use two hands. According to the manufacturer of the device, it weighs about 7 kilos. The device has integrated directional antennas, as well as a control panel with audio and optical sensor.





The technology used in Tactical has the ability to identify drones through frequency and radio waves. When locating a suspicious drone, the device emits a signal that is capable of interrupting contact with the original drone controller.





From this, the security agent starts to operate the suspected vehicle, thus being able to deviate from the prohibited path and land in a safe place and carry out the inspection.





In addition to this function, the DroneGun Tactical can also make the drone return to the place where it was lifted, thus helping to identify who took it to a prohibited space.

