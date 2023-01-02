‘West lied about peace and prepared for aggression’, Putin says in end-of-year message

President of Russia also said that Europe and the United States used Ukraine ‘cynically’ to try to weaken the Russians

Mandatory also said that ‘moral and historical justice’ is on Russia’s side



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said that “moral and historical justice” is on the side of the Russians. The statement was made during the president’s New Year’s message as the country faces a series of international condemnations for the offensive in Ukraine. For Putin, 2022 was a year of “truly decisive and important events” that “form the foundations (…) of our true independence”. Alongside returning soldiers from the war against Ukraine who had recently been decorated, Putin said Russians were fighting to protect “the people in our own historic territories, in the new constituent entities of the Russian Federation”. In September, Russia claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian territories it partially controls.

Also during the speech, Putin criticized the “sanctions war” promoted against Russia by Western countries. “Those who launched it expected the total destruction of our industry, our finances and our transportation. This did not happen,” said the representative. Putin accused the U.S and the Europe of “cynically” using Ukraine to harm Russia, weakening and dividing their nation. “The West lied about peace and prepared for aggression. And today he is not ashamed to admit it, in broad daylight”, declared the Russian, who added: “Together we will overcome all difficulties and keep our country great and independent. We will go on and win, for the good of our families and for the good of Russia.”

