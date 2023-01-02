what are the actors from Marvel and Star Wars that participate in the film?

White Noise premiered on Netflix on December 30th and you probably recognized some familiar faces from big franchises in the production. Among the cast of Noah Baumbach’s (Marriage Story, Frances Ha) new film are Adam Driver and Don Cheadle.

Adam Driver

After Marriage Story (2019), which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Drive resumes his longtime partnership with Baumbach. The actor has had a diverse career ranging from indie films such as Frances Ha (2012) to Disney’s Star Wars trilogy (2015 – 2019) where he played the villainous Kylo Ren.

White Noise: which are the actors from Marvel and Star Wars that participate in the film? 1″/> Adam Driver played Kylo Ren in the most recent Star Wars trilogy. Photo: reproduction/Rolling Stone

Don Cheadle

Actor, musician and director, Don Cheadle participated in Ocean’s Eleven (2001 – 2007), Hotel Rwanda (2004) and Crash: Ultimate (2004) trilogy, in addition to being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010 as Colonel James Rhodes, War Machine.

Don Cheadle plays Colonel Rhodes in the MCU. Photo: reproduction/PapelPOP

Learn more about White Noise

The film is a satirical comedy based on the 1985 book of the same name by Don DeLillo, the first time the director has worked with an adaptation. “A family tries to deal with the conflicts of life amid philosophical and universal questions such as love, death and happiness in a world of uncertainty”states the official synopsis.

In addition to Driver and Cheadle, the cast includes Greta Gerwig, director of Little Women (2019), Raffey Cassidy, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger and André Benjamin.

White Noise is the director’s first film in his official partnership with Netflix. Baumbach had already released two feature films with streaming, but he signed an exclusive contract with the platform in January 2021.

Noah Baumbach is one of the screenwriters for Barbie, one of the most anticipated films of the year, alongside his wife and longtime partner, Greta Gerwig, who also directs the production starring Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad).

