What are the most anticipated series of 2023?

2022 was a good year for those who like TV series. From the return of the dragons in “House of the Dragon” to the anxiety caused by the screams in the kitchen in “The Bear” and the theories in “The White Lotus”, the balance was positive. But there’s more coming! See the most anticipated and promising series for 2023.

‘The Last of Us’

Based on the successful eponymous game, the series has Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the protagonists surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. Premieres January 15 on HBO and HBO Max.

‘The Mandalorian’ – Season 3

Despite Lucasfilm’s many investments in expanding the Star Wars universe, “The Mandalorian” is the saga’s biggest current audience phenomenon. With the explosive season 2 finale, expectations for the continuation are high, especially for those who want to know where the adorable Baby Yoda is. Premieres March 1st on Disney+.

‘Succession’ – Season 4

Watching ‘Succession’ is guaranteed fun. The first three seasons were successful with the public and critics, and that is why there is great anticipation around the next one — especially after the resounding ending of the previous one. What will become of Waystar Royco under new management? Premieres between March and September on HBO and HBO Max.

‘Secret Invasion’

More Marvel miniseries? We have. Emilia Clarke debuts in the MCU alongside Samuel L. Jackson reprising the character Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The attraction continues the story of the Skrulls, who invaded and infiltrated ordinary aspects of life on Earth. Premieres on Disney+.

‘Masters of the Air’

The miniseries “Band of Brothers” is one of the biggest hits on TV in war productions, and yielded the sequel “The Pacific”. Now, years later, “Masters of the Air” comes to complete the trilogy, following the bombers of the American Air Force during the 2nd World War. Premieres on Apple TV+.

‘The Three Body Problem’

“Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff and DB Weiss return with the first series following the hit HBO drama. The new Netflix series is a science fiction set during the Chinese cultural revolution, and follows a group of scientists on a human march towards the ends of the universe.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’

Gordon Cormier will play Aang in the live-action series of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Image: Playback/Instagram

Adapted from the eponymous animated series, the new attraction is in live-action and intends to recreate one of the most beloved fantasy sagas on television – and the creators promised “cultural commitment” and no whitewashing of the cast. Premieres on Netflix.

‘The Idol’

Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, reprise their “Euphoria” partnership for this series about a rising pop star who decides to try to regain the title of America’s sexiest star and begins a rocky relationship with a self-styled guru. Premieres on HBO Max.

‘End’

Fernanda Torres adapts her eponymous book for a series that will premiere on Globoplay. Directed by Andrucha Waddington, the story follows five friends in Rio de Janeiro, and their life paths from youth to death. Marjorie Estiano and Fábio Assunção are part of the cast.

‘Justice’ – Season 2

Acclaimed in the first season, the series written and idealized by Manuela Dias returns for the second season. The format will be the same as the previous one, but with new characters: four of them are arrested and have to deal with the consequences when they get out of jail. Premiere on Globoplay.