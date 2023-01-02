What are the most desired electronics in 2023

Among the main expectations for 2023 are new devices aimed at the Metaverse environment, greater competition in the foldable cell phone market, in addition to new gadgets for gamers.

Here are seven examples of the most desired tech products – confirmed or still rumored – that are expected to launch in the next year.

Second generation QD-OLED TVs

Already in the first week of the year, during CES 2023, brands such as Samsung and Sony are expected to launch new models of TVs with second-generation QD-OLED displays. This new technology combines quantum dot LED with traditional OLED to deliver superior quality images.

However, the models already released still do not deliver Dolby Vision or 4K resolution at 120 Hz. Therefore, it is expected that the 2023 QD-OLED TVs will support these features, which is welcome especially for those who enjoy playing on Sony and Microsoft consoles.

In addition, the expectation is that new microLED TVs that are more accessible to the general public will also be launched, as well as offering more options to the market.

PlayStation VR2

On February 22nd, Sony will introduce its long-awaited PSVR 2 to the world. The product arrives six years after the launch of the brand’s first virtual reality headset, bringing a series of new technologies.

Among them are eye tracking features, 3D audio, adaptive triggers, six-axis motion sensor and OLED screen with display up to 120 Hz. In addition, it will have a slightly thinner and lighter design compared to the previous generation.

Sony also hopes to launch more than 20 virtual reality games along with the new gadget. As for the price, the PlayStation VR2 will cost US$ 550 (about R$ 2,800 in direct conversion).

apple headset

Still in the headset category, Apple is also expected to launch its first mixed reality headset – which encompasses augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

For now, details are scarce, but rumors suggest that it will have a pair of 8K monitors, will feature a chip as powerful as the M2, and could cost as little as $3,000.

Pixel Fold

It is still not a guarantee that we will have a Google foldable cell phone in 2023. However, judging by the rumors, it is possible that the Pixel Fold is one of the surprises reserved for Google’s May event.

According to techradarthe company wowed everyone with its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, in 2022, and the Pixel Fold has the potential to be one of the main highlights of the year – helping to reduce Samsung’s current monopoly in this category.

Google’s foldable is expected to use the Tensor G2 chip, have a similar appearance to the Galaxy Z Fold line, in addition to a metal and glass construction. Leaks also indicate that it should have foldable OLED panels measuring around 7.6 inches.

ps5 slim

Despite the PlayStation 5 being released two years ago, Sony has yet to release a “slim” version of the console. As much as Sony has already launched lighter devices (but not in volume), the brand is expected to launch a video game model with a more affordable price for an audience with lower purchasing power.

Dyson Zone

We’ve already talked about it here on Chalk Brazil. The Dyson Zone looks like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie, mixing headphones with an air-purifying mask.

Manufactured by the American Dyson, the gadget promises not only headphones with noise canceling technology, but also protection against pollution, bacteria and other microorganisms suspended in the air — something useful for those who live in large cities.

The expectation is that it will be released in March in the northern hemisphere, but there is still no information about the availability of the contraption in Brazil. The question is whether this fad will (in fact) catch on.

Steam Deck

There is still no official announcement, but it is expected that Valve will finally start selling the Steam Deck portable console in Brazil – even if it is on a waiting list. The product is mainly sold in the US and UK, but global distribution is still at a slow pace.