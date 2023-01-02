What Lionel Messi did with this fan’s life left him desperate in Colombia after the World Cup

Messi

January 2, 2023 · 7:00 am

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Franceat the end of worldsome names of players who stood out during the campaign were popping up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

the colombian influencer Mike Jambs tattooed idol’s name Lionel Messi on the face after the Argentine won the title of the World Cup. Now, however, the fan said, in an outburst on social networks, that he regrets the decision, “Didn’t mean to say this so soon. I felt proud in the early days of what I had done. I regret getting this tattoo, because instead of bringing positive things, thousands of negative things came, both personally and in the family”, he said.

More World Cup news

Mbappé’s teammate in the French national team makes a surprising revelation about the PSG star

Kylian Mbappé is extremely irritated by Neymar’s absurd attitude at PSG

In addition to tattooing the name of Messi on the forehead, Mike Jambs he wrote “D10S” (God, in Spanish, but with the number 10 instead of the letters “i” and “o”) on one side of the face and painted the three stars that represent the third world championship gives Argentina in the other. The Colombian’s post was not well received by followers. In the comments of the video, many accused him of having done the tattoo and recorded the outburst in a planned way to gain fame on social networks.

Messi shared achievements with fans

the striker of 35 years shared the achievements with the fans. “I also want to leave a very special memory for all the people who accompany and support me, it’s amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I am without so much encouragement that I received from all the people in my country as well as from paris, barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving affection”, he said.