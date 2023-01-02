what to expect from São Paulo in 2023

The 2023 São Paulo will be quite different from the 2022, the team that, despite having gone far in the main tournaments in the country, ended the year frustrated with the defeat in two finals and without a place in the Libertadores.

As soon as the Brazilian ended, with the team in ninth position, the board began a major overhaul of the tricolor cast. Ten players have already left, another two should follow suit. So far, four reinforcements have arrived.

The departures were mostly players who were not in the starting lineup. São Paulo had the objective of reducing the wage bill and, therefore, prioritized players who had higher salaries and who were playing little.

See who has already left the club:

• Nikão, loaned to Cruzeiro

• Reinaldo, end of contract

• Miranda, end of contract

• Eder, end of contract

• Marcos Guilherme, end of contract

• Andrés Colorado, end of loan

• Nahuel Bustos, asked for termination

• Thiago Couto, loaned to Juventude

• Luizão, transferred to West Ham

• Léo, transferred to Vasco

This movement is not over yet. There are at least two other players on the verge of leaving the club, as well. Igor Gomes, who has a contract until March and has rejected São Paulo’s renewal proposals, has already signed a pre-contract with Atlético-MG – the negotiation now is for the anticipation of the departure and what the club from Minas is willing to give up to the Paulistas for that.

Atlético-MG also starred in another soap opera with São Paulo, that of attacking midfielder Patrick. Valued after a good season, the player was at odds with coach Rogério Ceni at the end of the Brazilian and, despite the parties claiming that everything was overcome, the player signals that he intends to move.

São Paulo agrees, but Atlético-MG’s proposals still haven’t convinced. In Belo Horizonte, leaders are already drawing up a plan to sign a pre-contract with Patrick in July, when he will be six months away from the end of his bond with Tricolor.

Movement at the entrance to Morumbi is less intense and for more modest transfers.

With accounts still in tatters, São Paulo has been looking for cheaper reinforcements and on loan.

See who has arrived:

• Pedrinho, striker, on loan until December 2023

• Rafael, goalkeeper, three-year contract

• Wellington Rato, midfielder, three-year contract

• Marcos Paulo, striker, on loan until December 2023

Rafael and Rato, aged 33 and 30 each, were hired permanently and cost R$5 million each. Pedrinho and Marcos Paulo were loaned free of charge, but with the values ​​of their rights fixed in case São Paulo is interested in buying them at the end of 2023.

There are other negotiations in progress, two of them with good prospects for signing.

Defender Alan Franco, an Argentine who plays for Atlanta United, could be announced in the next few days, as well as Ecuadorian midfielder Méndez, from Los Angeles FC.

Ceni’s old desire, striker David, from Internacional, has a more complicated situation. São Paulo has already agreed to pay the player’s salaries, but wants him to be loaned free of charge – the gauchos demand to receive money in the deal.

Calendar with days off

If in 2022, with the season squeezed because of the World Cup, played in November in Qatar, São Paulo had to play consecutive games with few days of training between them, the 2023 calendar starts more calmly.

This year, São Paulo will compete in the Paulista, the Copa do Brasil, the Copa Sudamericana and the Brasileiro.

São Paulo, Negotiations, Cast, Calendar, SPFC