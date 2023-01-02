what to expect from Sony at CES 2023

The first major technology event of the year is coming, and we will have Sony’s participation at CES 2023. Next Wednesday, January 4th, at 10 pm (Brasília time), the company will make its presentation at the fair. And expectations were high for an announcement of a new version of the PlayStation 5.

A live stream will take place on the Sony Global YouTube channel, and the company revealed that Sony Honda Mobility will participate in the conference, probably to present its new electric car. But in the comments on the company’s social networks there is still talk about a new lineup of the BRAVIA line and the PS5.

Sony at CES 2023: PS VR2

The end of a cycle? The PS VR2 was officially announced at CES 2022, and may appear again at the presentation held by Sony at CES 2023. Just over a month before its launch, the gadget should be highlighted, with more samples of gameplay and features, in addition to, who knows, tests for the gifts.

It’s worth noting that the featured image in the CES broadcast link is of a person using the device. So it would make total sense to do more of that marketing effort. Especially since PS VR2 pre-sales have already started – including here in Brazil. Click here to learn more.

Sony at CES 2023: new PS5

Recently, journalist Tom Henderson, who has a lot of credibility in the gaming media, reported that a new version of the PS5, highly speculated during the last year, should be announced in early 2023. Well, if this information is correct, it is quite possible let the reveal be with Sony at CES 2023.

The insider himself had revealed that some game development companies would already have the device, whose main novelty is a separate disc player, which connects to the console via USB-C.

Sony at CES 2023: New TVs and more

According to the Toms Guide website, it is possible that new OLED TVs will appear at Sony’s presentation at CES 2023. There is no specific news about this, but televisions are shown practically every year at the event. In 2022, for example, we saw the A80 and A90.

Devices with Mini-LED technology, details about Bravia Core and 360 Reality Audio may also appear. However, there is still nothing official.