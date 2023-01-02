WhatsApp prepares feature to improve user privacy

WhatsApp is currently the most popular instant messaging application among Brazilians. With demand, Goal – company responsible for the app and also for digital media Facebook and Instagram – constantly seeks to prepare new updates.

This time, the company is working on creating the mechanism “Total control“, with the aim of bringing even more privacy to users. The new tool would allow greater security in relation to third-party access

Today, the application has 3 official versions:

Mobile App for IOS and Android; WhatsApp Web for browser access; WhatsApp Desktop for desktop downloads.

How will the new feature work?

According to the WABetainfo website, the new feature will integrate all versions into the same control. This will prevent third parties from accessing the user’s account.

The mechanism will work as a lock screen, similar to the one on WhatsApp Desktop, which will ask for password of the user so that it can be released.

In the mobile version, that is, on the cell phone, the release can be done by fingerprint, face or the keyword typed.

That way, only the owner of the account will be able to use the application on different platforms. If the user happens to lose the account, it will be necessary to “log out” and log in again using the QR code.

So far, the new feature is in testing with the beta for a small group of users.

Other features in testing

Invisible button to turn off notifications

Still in the testing phase in the beta version, the invisible button with the function of automatically disabling notifications is available for some users. The feature will be a great option for times when users are busy with other activities and need to focus.

Function to hide conversations

It is now available for most users, both IOS and Android, the function of “archive” conversations. In this way, messages are hidden within the application, in addition to having notifications automatically disabled.