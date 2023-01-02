where to watch online Available in streaming

One of Clint Eastwood’s biggest recent hits, American sniper was nominated for six Academy Awards in 2014, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Screenplay. Ultimately, it won Best Sound Editing, but it sure made its mark on the circuit that season.

The film follows the life of Kyle, who became one of the deadliest agents in American military history, with 255 deaths in four cycles in the Iraq War, 160 of which have been officially confirmed by the US Department of Defense. Though Kyle was celebrated for his success in the military, his forays exacted a heavy toll on his personal life.

The film stars Bradley Cooper and also features Sienna Miller, from Not Everything Is What It SeemsJake McDorman, from Shamelessand Luke Grimes, from 50 shades of gray.

where to watch American sniper?

The 2014 film is available in different forms on different streaming platforms. you can check American sniper on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Globoplay, with no additional fees. The film is also available to rent from Apple TV, the Microsoft Store, Google Play and Amazon Video.

The film was a box office and critical success. In addition to its wide presence at that year’s awards, American sniper appeared in the top 10 of acclaimed newspapers and magazines such as The New Yorker, New York Post, Us Weekly, Boston Herald, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, People and more.