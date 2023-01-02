Which movies should make up Phase 1 of the DCU? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

A new dc universe The Phase 1 movie slate is coming up as James Gunn and Peter Safran reboot the franchise, and here’s a preview for which DC movies will get made first. There are still quite a few DC movies on the horizon that were made under the old DC Films regime. However, the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios is intended to breathe new life and a new direction into the superhero series. The ramifications of that decision have already begun to emerge, many of which point to the DCU moving past the franchise’s Snyderverse era and the few years that followed in favor of an almost complete reboot.

After years of working with Marvel Studios and under Kevin Feige’s phased storytelling, it looks like James Gunn will use a similar concept for new DCU plans. This is nothing new for the franchise, as Warner Bros. wanted to use the Phase structure for a shared universe from the beginning. Dwayne Johnson Still Positioned black adam as part of a new Phase 1, but that was before Gunn confirmed that Black Adam doesn’t have an immediate future with DC. The co-CEO has been busy dropping teases of the future plans, which will be revealed in early 2023. Here’s a preview of the DCU Phase 1 movie.

6/6 James Gunn’s new Superman movie

The only movie confirmed for James Gunn’s DCU Phase 1 slate is a new one. Superman movie. While it was thought that Henry Cavill would continue as the Man of Steel, it was decided that a reboot was just around the corner. James Gunn is writing the script for a new Superman film that will recast Clark Kent with a new actor. This new solo film following the departure of Henry Cavill’s Superman is the perfect place to start Phase 1, as it establishes Kal-El as the centerpiece of the shared universe. The plan for the DCU Superman The film is expected to center on an already established version of the hero and skip his origin story.

the DCU Superman could go in a different direction than many films before it and let the Kryptonian fight Lobo. James Gunn teased his interest in using the character, and Lobo and Superman have had many encounters in the comics. The alien bounty hunter would make a fun antagonist to take on the DCU’s new Superman, especially if the rumors of Jason Momoa playing Lobo are true. This could help the first DCU Phase 1 movie set up a Wolf even spinoff, giving the franchise a main hero and a popular anti-hero to use in the future.

5/6 The new Batman movie from the DCU

The second movie in this DCU Phase 1 movie preview is a Batman re-release. It’s confirmed that Robert Pattinson’s version of The Batman isn’t joining the DCU, and it’s also unlikely Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton will stick around for long. Christian Bale’s return to Batman can also be ruled out. As a result, James Gunn and the DCU have to come up with a new version of the Dark Knight with a solo film of his own. plans for The Batman 2 might complicate the timing of this release, but Batman needs to be a part of the universe from the beginning in one way or another.

James Gunn and the DCU could use a new bat Man film to significantly grow the franchise. Just like Gunn’s Superman movie skips Clark’s origin story, the same should be true for Bruce Wayne’s DCU debut. That could mean bringing in the Bat Family right away, allowing characters like Dick Grayson/Nightwing or Barbara Gordon/Batgirl to be a part of the franchise. The Bat-Family has been underused in previous film iterations, so introducing the various heroes would immediately set the new DCU Batman apart from the rest. Also, it again gives the DCU room to grow after Phase 1.

4/6 Wonder Woman 3 (Reboot with or without Gal Gadot)

Wonder Woman will certainly be part of the DCU’s Phase 1 plans, which should include some version of Wonder Woman 3. Warner Bros. scrapped Patty Jenkins’ plans for a sequel, but reports have surfaced that the studio still wants to make another one. wonder Woman film with Gal Gadot. If the DCU still uses the actress, it’s to be expected that Wonder Woman 3 it would be a soft reset somehow. With a new modern setting, a new cast of supporting characters, and possibly even some altered parts of her past, the film would argue that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is the key to DC’s future.

If Gal Gadot doesn’t come back, Wonder Woman 3 it will be a full reset. This would include recasting the role and having a new actress play Diana Prince in the DCU. The new wonder Woman the film would then be a place to reintroduce DC’s most famous female superhero. Its place in the DCU’s Phase 1 plans would also make sense for how the film could play a role in establishing DC’s mythology of the gods. However, retelling her origin story likely wouldn’t happen, as the reboot could make Wonder Woman already an established hero, teasing how she’s impacted human history.

3/6 Green Lantern DCU movie

More than a decade has passed since a new Green Lantern The movie was released in theaters and it would be surprising if the reboot of the franchise wasn’t part of James Gunn’s DCU Phase 1 movie plans. The co-CEO teased that Green Lantern will play a critical role in the shared universe. Any Green Lantern the film will likely focus on Hal Jordan and/or John Stewart, as they are the most well-known versions of the hero. HBO Max’s John Stewart led Green Lantern show, which isn’t confirmed to be connected to Gunn’s new DCU plans, may make his lead role in the film less likely, however.

James Gunn is no stranger to seeing how an intergalactic comic book movie franchise could take off, and Green Lantern it’s DC’s best chance to do that. Regardless of which Green Lantern hero the film focuses on, there is huge franchise and DCU potential with the film. There are other Lantern factions, the Guardians of the Universe, and more to tease that could heavily shape future events. This may include the DCU Green Lantern film teasing the franchise’s first Justice League-level cosmic threat soon to arrive on Earth and provide a reason for the DCU’s Justice League team to assemble.

2/6 Harley Quinn Movie/Suicide Squad 3

James Gunn’s plans for the DCU Phase 1 films will certainly include another Harley Quinn-led project. That could manifest with a new Harley Quinn solo movie or her return to Suicide Squad 3. While many DC characters are being recast or forgotten about, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is someone that James Gunn has repeatedly said he wanted to bring back even before her DC promotion. This was underscored when Harley Quinn’s name was put in the same sentence as Justice League heroes Superman, Batman, Aquaman, and Wonder Woman as characters Gunn and Safran were committed to using.

A new Harley Quinn movie or Suicide Squad 3 would allow James Gunn to keep some of DC’s villains/anti-heroes at the forefront of the universe. This may include bringing the Peacemaker characters back after season 2 or the other surviving villains from The Suicide Squad, like Bloodsport and King Shark. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the Harley-led villain project somehow incorporated Deathstroke as a villain and brought in Poison Ivy as Harley’s love interest. James Gunn could also use the film to introduce more obscure DC villains, as he did in The Suicide Squad.

1/6 Justice League Rebirth

The final entry on the DCU Phase 1 movie slate is guaranteed to be another Justice League movie. After taking a few years and movies to reintroduce some of the universe’s greatest heroes, Justice League Rebirth it could be where they all come together for the first time. This could include recasting more DC heroes like Aquaman, Flash, Shazam or Cyborg. The new Justice League The film is also the perfect place to introduce new heroes that could play significant roles in Phase 2, such as Mister Terrific, Mr. Miracle, Big Barda or Booster Gold.

When it comes to the DCU’s villain Justice Leaguean intergalactic threat provoked in Green LanternThe end of works with this slate prediction. This could mean that the team will find Brainiac after the powerful DC villain finally arrives on Earth. DCU can also improve from 2011 Green Lantern use of Parallax and cause the fear-inducing villain to attack Earth. Whether it’s Brainiac, Parallax, or another major cosmic threat, the villain’s eventual defeat could unite the DCU heroes and set them on a new course for the future.