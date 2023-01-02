Which players were most valued at the 2022 World Cup? See L’s exclusive ranking!

THE World Cup 2022 ended 10 days ago, but promises to interfere in the January transfer window. Players who stood out in Qatar gained market value and became the subject of a survey by Pluri Consultoria, exclusively to the THROW!.

The report points out which athletes were most valued at the World Cup in two aspects: raw numbers and percentages. It is worth noting that market values ​​are calculated taking into account several factors, such as age, position, current club, market demand, for example. The objective is to predict the expected value in a possible transfer of each player.

In the analysis of raw numbers, two athletes lead the list of the most valued: top scorer Kylian Mbappé (FRA) and revelation Enzo Fernández (ARG). Both excelled in their campaign to the final of the tournament and earned €20 million in market value.

Next in the ranking is the Argentine Julián Álvarez, with a valuation of € 18 million. Three players appear next with a €15m increase in market value: Gvardiol (CRO), Gakpo (HOL) and Amrabat (MAR). Another Moroccan athlete appears well positioned in the ranking: midfielder Ounahi was valued at €11.5 million in Pluri’s assessment.

Players with the highest gross valuations



€ 20 million

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – €160m -> €180m

Enzo Fernández (ARG) – €35 million -> €55 million

€ 18 million

Julián Álvarez (ARG) – €32 million -> €50 million

€ 15 million

Josko Gvardiol (CRO) – €60 million -> €75 million

Cody Gakpo (NL) – €45 million -> €60 million

Sofyan Amrabat (MAR) – €10 million -> €25 million

€ 11.5 million

Azzedine Ounahi (MAR) €3.5 million -> €15 million

€ 10 million

Jude Bellingham (ING) – €100 million -> €110 million

Bukayo Saka (ING) – €90 million -> €100 million

Aurélien Tchouameni (FRA) – €80 million -> €90 million

Dayot Upamecano (FRA) – €50 million -> €60 million

Alexis Mac Allister (ARG) – €32 million -> €42 million

Morocco dominates the percentage valuation list

In percentage terms, the list is dominated by athletes who had little prominence before the World Cup. The prime example is ranking leader Azzedine Ounahi. The young Moroccan was valued at €3.5 million at the start and jumped to €15 million – a valuation of 329%.

Gue-sung Cho, center forward from South Korea, was the second player with the highest percentage appreciation (213%). Now the Korean top scorer is worth €2.5 million. Rounding out the top 5 are Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat (150%), Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert (150%) and Moroccan striker Walid Cheddira (140%).

Players with the highest percentage valuations



1. Azzedine Ounahi (MAR) – 329% (€3.5 million -> €15 million)

2. Gue-sung Cho (COR) – 213% (€800K ->€2.5M)

3. Sofyan Amrabat (MAR) – 150% (€10 million -> €25 million)

3. Andries Noppert (NL) – 150% (€2 million -> €5 million)

5. Walid Cheddira (MAR) – 140% (€2.5 million -> €6 million)

6. Niclas Füllkrug (ALE) – 100% (€5 million -> €10 million)

6. Iliman Ndiaye (SEN) – 100% (€3.5m -> €7m)

8. Ritsu Doan (JAP) – 88% (€8 million -> €15 million)

9. Dominik Livakovic (CRO) – 75% (€8 million -> €14 million)