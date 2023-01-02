WHO ARE PELÉ’S GRANDCHILDREN? See SONS OF SANDRA REGINA, RENEGADE Daughter of the KING

Skin died on December 29, 2022 and left children, grandchildren and a legion of fans. the star faced health problems and spent a month in hospital before passing away.

Already this Monday (2), the Pele’s body is being veiled at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in São Paulo.

Below, learn more about the King’s personal life and find out Who are Pele’s grandchildren?.

PELÉ’S GRANDCHILDREN TODAY



Gabriel and Octávio are Pelé’s grandchildren – Rperoduction/Instagram



Pelé had a total of seven children through marriages and extramarital relationships. The King also became a grandfather to the children of three of them: Edinho, Sandra and Flávia.

While hospitalized, the former player received a special visit from the children of Sandra Reginaa Unrecognized daughter of Pele. The moment happened hours before the King passed away.

DAUGHTERS OF EDINHO

edinho is the second son of Pelé and is currently coach of Londrina, aged 52. He is the father of Sophia and Stephany Nascimento.

Sophia was born in February 2000 and today has 22 years old. Discreet, her Instagram profile is private, but it was possible to see her visiting her grandfather in the hospital.

Stephany, in turn, he also posed alongside his family recently.

SANDRA REGINA’S CHILDREN, PELÉ’S UNRECOGNIZED DAUGHTER



The grandsons Octávio and Gabriel visited Pelé this Wednesday (28). – Instagram/REINALDO MARQUES



Sandra ReginaPelé’s unrecognized daughter, had two children before she died in 2006 from breast cancer.

Octavio and Gabrielin turn, left the family controversy aside by visit Pelé at the hospitall. The moment was shared on social media.

Both tried to make a career in football, but today they follow other careers. Octávio owns a sports agency and plays footvolley, while Gabriel is a journalist.

SON OF FLAVIA

Flavia Kurtz is another daughter of Pelé out of the King’s marriages. She, however, was recognized in the 2000s. A physiotherapist, she is the mother of Arthur.

