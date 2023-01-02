who can be the revelation?

The São Paulo Junior Football Cup 2023 starts this Monday. Responsible for revealing great stars of Brazilian football in recent years, the traditional competition can provide the stage for more gems. But who can be featured in the main youth tournament in the country?

On the Corinthians team, Pedro, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder, is the name to watch. With passages through the national team, the player will compete in the second Cup.

For Palmeiras, the attacking midfielder Luis Guilherme, 16 years old, is the name of the moment. Without Endrick, the player was featured throughout 2022. Striker Estevão, 15, may also appear.

In São Paulo, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder Pedrinho is one of the main promises of the victorious São Paulo base. In 2022 he suffered a knee injury that took him out of Copinha. In addition to him, striker Azeez Balogun and goalkeeper Leandro Mathias may appear.

Already at Santos, Deivid, a 17-year-old striker, was even mentioned by the newspaper “The Guardian”, from England, as one of the 60 young revelations of world football. He has a rescission fine of R$ 100 million. Other names are strikers Weslley Patati and Miguelito.

In Botafogo, the big news is striker Fabiano, just 16 years old. He rose earlier and could be in the starting lineup despite his age.

Flamengo is betting on Ryan Luka, a 19-year-old striker who is going to the second Cup. He even had a chance in the professional. Forwards Petterson and Lorran may also appear.

For Fluminense, midfielder Arthur, aged 17, is currently the club’s great promise. He has been playing in categories above for some time at club and national team.

At Vasco, Rayan, 16 years old, is a striker and has played in the last Copinha even at the age of 15. GB, also front man, is another one that could appear.

Other names from outside the Rio-São Paulo axis that could shine are midfielders Guilherme Meira, from Cruzeiro, and Yan Philipe, from Atlético-MG. In addition to striker Kauan Kelvin, from Grêmio, and Matteo, attacking midfielder from Internacional.

The 2023 São Paulo Junior Football Cup starts this Monday and will have 128 teams divided into 32 groups, with four teams each.