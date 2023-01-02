Why Lionel Messi Was So Cold To Pele’s Memory After The King Of Football’s Death

Messi and Pele

January 02, 2023 · 08:30 am

THE Qatar World Cup brought together several great players and incredible stories for the world of football. After the victory of Argentina regarding the Francein the World Cup final, some names of players who stood out during the campaign were being popped up in the main clubs in Europe and also as important reinforcements in the European leagues.

Messi is yet another of today’s great players to mourn the death of Skin. The King of Football left this Thursday, 01/29, at 82 years old. He was battling colon cancer. On your Instagram, Lionel Messi shared some pictures with Skin and it was succinct: “Rest in peace”, said. Some netizens questioned the coldness with which Messi dealt with the passage of the Brazilian legend.

More World Cup news

Mbappé’s teammate in the French national team makes a surprising revelation about the PSG star

Kylian Mbappé is extremely irritated by Neymar’s absurd attitude at PSG

Messi recently won the world Cup alongside the Argentine team, guaranteeing the third championship for the country. Skin congratulated the team’s victory in what became his last post on social networks before passing away: “Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. Congratulations Argentina! certainly diego [Maradona] is smiling now,” wrote the King.

Messi has never been linked to Brazilian football

One of the reasons given for the ‘cold’ message of Messi for Skin, was the lack of connection between the Argentine and Brazilian football. In 2011, Messi was asked who would be better Skin or maradonain which the Argentine idol replied “I didn’t see Pelé play”. The response from the King of Football came weeks after the statement, the Brazilian said he would send a copy of the documentary ‘Pele: Eternal’ for Messi watch and then, give your opinion.