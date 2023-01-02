Why Titi Müller will be wearing boots when presenting Lula’s inauguration

At age 36, Aunty Müller was chosen by Janja to present the Festival of the Future, on this 1st, inauguration of the president-elect Lula (PT). The presenter started working on TV in 2008, in programs such as MTV access it’s the MTV Without Shame; and over the last few years, it has stood out in the coverage of music festivals on Multishow. In 2017, on Lollapalooza, he criticized the DJ’s sexist lyrics Borgore live. And in 2019, at Rock in Rio, she starred in the meme “the people asking for Anitta”, when she directed the microphone at the public’s protest against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Next, Titi’s chat with the column.

How did the invitation to present the Festival of the Future come about? Janja contacted me at the last PT event in the second round to host the last invitation-only rally in São Paulo. I couldn’t accept it because of a contract clause with Globo (only for election season). When the names of the inauguration event started to come out, I was invited again. I’ll be there alongside (humorist) Paulo Vieira.

What does it mean to participate in Lula’s inauguration? This event is a milestone in the history of Brazil, in my professional and personal life. I’ll be there and I won’t earn a penny for it, neither I nor Paulo, there will be no fee for us to present. It’s for love, it’s for relief!

The event will have many meanings, won’t it? I think it’s going to be an emblematic event for the beginning of a healing of these last four, six years. Since Dilma’s coup, everything Brazil has had to go through. A coup-mongering government, with coup-mongering ministers, then Bolsonaro’s election, Lula’s unjust imprisonment… We live in a mode almost of denial, because so much barbarity is said day after day. We had to swallow a lot of things to try to keep our children, our colleagues, smiling in the face of this genocidal and corrupt government that we had.

You never minded positioning yourself on TV. What’s the price of this? I am very grateful, for all the colleagues who were not intimidated and showed up and, like me, were not afraid of losing a follower. I am honored to have been, Paulo and I, the two people among many who had this courage. Because it takes courage to expose yourself and speak to such a polarized Brazil, in such a violent way.

Did you go through any situation of intimidation because of your political position? In face-to-face encounters, the big hatemongers, keyboard bullies, stay small and avoid even looking. They know that if they say anything, they will get a response. I work on nonviolent communication with my son, friends, and boyfriend, but my tolerance for bigotry is zero. The best answer is mockery.

Are you going to let your 2-year-old son, Benjamin, watch? Look, I’m sure that one day my son will look at me and be very proud of his mother, who presented the Festival of the Future on the first day of our president-elect’s government, after four years of a government with a death drive. brutal, fascist.

Would you single out an artist who conveys this “key turn”? Pabllo Vittar, for sure. For history, for courage, for everything it represents to so many people. The existence of an artist like Pabllo bothers a lot of people, and it’s a clear message. They can kick as much as they want, because, to paraphrase Pablo Neruda, even if they cut all the flowers, they cannot stop the arrival of spring.

Have you already chosen the look? I’m going to use Joulik, my heart brand and 100% Brazilian. Giving a spoiler, it’s Brazil that I want: a comfortable, light, shiny dress, the color of the election we had. And I’ll put on a bootie. I haven’t worn heels in years, I have a back problem, but other than that, I think heels are a very efficient torture tool of the patriarchy and I refuse to wear them.