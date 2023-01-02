Will Andor season 2 have time jumps?

The first season of Andor it showed Cassian Andor catching the attention of a rebel leader named Luthen Rael. When turning to the Empire, Cassian leaves the planet he lives on to fulfill missions along with the rebels.

The second season of Andor will feature 12 episodes that bring even closer the plot of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And series creator Tony Gilroy has stated that there will be a lot of time jumps in the new season.

In an interview with Deadline, Gilroy said that the second season of Andor picks up a year after the uprising in Ferrix, which took place at the end of the first season.

The time jumps will range in duration from a few days to a year to count this part of Cassian’s life. Gilroy explained:

“So when we come back for our second season, it will be a year later. A whole year will have passed. All kinds of things will have happened and we’ll continue the program; sometimes we’ll skip a week, skip three days, skip four days, whatever, and then skip a year.”

The pace of Andor season 2

Diego Luna told in an interview for The Playlist that the second season of Andor will be closer to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Well, we’re going in [em Rogue One] Yes. One thing we’ve said and everybody knows is the next season ends right before Rogue One, we’re going to get there, and a lot of things are going to happen that I think some people have been waiting for. But definitely, there’s no way around it.”

The actor even shared about the new season’s recording pace, as well as how much story time it will cover.

“The pace will change, but it won’t change that much because we filmed this [temporada] in blocks of three. Now let’s do this [de novo]we’re going to do blocks of three that take us over four years, and it’s going to be a very interesting thing to witness.” “Another important thing, and we can’t deny that, is that when we started doing this, none of us had done anything in that format. We were thinking about film. And now we understand what it’s like to deliver something that comes in weekly and at that pace, and what that means. Obviously, this learning will be reflected in the next season”.

the second season of Andor does not yet have a release date. All episodes of the first season are available on disney+.

