Will Friends Return to Netflix in 2023? Revealed

After years of Friends on Netflix, fans took a hit when the sitcom went out of print. After six months absent from streaming services in Brazil, the series became available again when HBO Max arrived in Brazil in June last year.

The main reason why the sitcom left Netflix is ​​precisely the creation of HBO Max, a streaming service that features most of the studio’s productions, including DC films and the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings franchises. And with the platform’s success, it seems very unlikely that Friends will return to Netflix. The latter, in turn, has lost number of users in recent years.

Friends won a special reuniting the cast

In 2021, 17 years after the 2004 series finale, Friends won a special on HBO Max bringing together the entire cast for interviews, pranks and never-before-told stories from behind the scenes of production. Friends: The Reunion was hosted by James Corden and is executive produced by the cast themselves, as well as series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The special also featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Reese Witherspoon, who played a small role in the series as Rachel’s sister, and Cindy Crawford.

Friends is a classic series

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the sitcom ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. The series follows the personal, professional and love lives of six friends who live in New York, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courtney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Ross (David Schwimmer) and Chandler (Matthew Perry). The production was a huge ratings success and received 62 Emmy nominations, including awards for Aniston, Kudrow and special guests Bruce Willis and Christina Applegate.

