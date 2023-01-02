Will Modern Love get a third season?

Modern Love (Modern Love) is a series adapted from a column in the New York Times, with episodes that present a mix of human feelings in a sensitive way and involve the audience.

Episodes focus on plotlines involving second chances, missed opportunities, first dates, and the confusing realities of long-term relationships and stressful marriages.

With so many real, sincere and easy to identify emotions, one question remains in the air:

There will be a third season of modern love?

Until the moment, a third season has not been announcedbut since the show is based on a newspaper column, there are several stories that could be adapted.

Plus, because the first 16 episodes feature so many different relationships and settings, there’s no question there’s enough content to make more seasons.

Some of the best episodes of modern love

One of the series’ tone-setting episodes is actually the very first, When the Concierge Is Your Best Man.

Cristin Milioti plays Maggie, a single woman who is tired of bad dates, messy games and feeling lonely. Her doorman, Guzmin (Laurentiu Possa), shows all his support, affection and care for her, using his wisdom.

This episode talks about the general theme that love can be found in anyone and anywhere. Maggie appreciates how much Guzmin cares about her, and he plays an important role in finding her love.

Another special highlight goes to a second season episode titled In the Waiting Room for Separated Spouses.

In it Anna Paquin plays Isabelle, a woman who meets Spence (Garret Hedlund) because her ex-partners are sleeping together. In a realistic portrayal of finding love after betrayal and divorce, the characters learn to be vulnerable with each other.

Another special episode is also part of the second season, titled How Do You Remember Me?. It is directed by Andrew Rannells and based on his own essay entitled Modern Love.

Thus, there is hope for the launch of a third season, as the series is one of the most watched programs on the platform and also has a lot of LGBT representation.

In addition, the feelings that the series generates in the audience are certainly more motivation for fans to ask to see the characters again.

modern love is available on Prime Video.

