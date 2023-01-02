Will Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance CANCELED? Understand

When Rihanna was announced to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, fans of the singer, who has been on a five-year hiatus from the stage, went wild. But the artist does not seem to share the same excitement…

According to the insider deuxmoi, known for leaking reliable information from the celebrity world, Rihanna would only have rehearsed once for the event, scheduled for February 12th. “Actually, I’ve also heard that she’s only had one rehearsal so far, as it’s hard for them to take her to rehearsal, so maybe that’s true.”claimed the insider.

An anonymous source said that employees of Apple, sponsor of the event, had a meeting with the singer to settle details of the presentation. The meeting was scheduled for midnight, but the artist would not have arrived until five in the morning.

“My friend is working on the production of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna had a midnight call and showed up at 5am! Kept a ton of Apple employees waiting for hours (Apple is this year’s sponsor)“, said the source.

Will Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance CANCELLED? Understand 1″/> Photo: screenshot/Instagram @deuxmoi

The leaks have worried some fans, but there’s no indication the performance could be cancelled, at least not yet.

Rihanna sparks controversy with Savage X Fenty guest

Recently, the singer was involved in another controversy when Johnny Depp participated in his event Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, available on Amazon Prime Video. Even with the actor appearing for less than a minute, wearing the brand’s clothing in a tropical setting, viewers were uncomfortable to see Depp, involved in domestic violence allegations against his ex-wife Amber Heard, participate.

According to the American gossip site TMZ, the singer’s team would have made the invitation.

