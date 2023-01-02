Witch, queen and hero: Ten young actors who will rock TV in 2023

Annually, Hollywood produces more than 550 series for open and closed TV and streaming platforms. Cinema icons like Sylvester Stallone and Scarlett Johansson decided to bet on the format, but there is plenty of room to reveal new stars. Netflix discovered this by transforming Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Centineo into world-renowned faces and is betting on young names to rock in 2023 – its competitors, of course, intend to do the same.

To help you keep pace with tomorrow’s promises, Tangerine separated ten young people (with the right to bonuses) who have everything to be very successful in the series this year. It’s worth following on Instagram right now so you can brag to your friends that you knew so-and-so since before they became famous!

Anthony Ramos

Star of the movie In a Neighborhood of New York, Anthony Ramos will join the MCU Disclosure/Warner Bros.

After acting in the musical phenomenon Hamilton and starring in the feature In a Neighborhood of New York (2021), Anthony Ramos has everything to make 2023 the best year of his young career. He will star in the next film in the Transformers saga, Awakening of the Beasts, and will also join the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the skin of the mysterious Hood, from the Ironheart series.

Alexandra Daddario

Emmy nominated for White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario is the protagonist of Mayfair Witches Disclosure/AMC

Alexandra Daddario was even nominated for an Emmy 2022 for her role in The White Lotus – she ended up losing the statuette to Jennifer Coolidge, her co-star. But, after a supporting role in the attraction created by Mike White, she gains the lead in Mayfair Witches, a series based on the work of writer Anne Rice (1941-2021). The attraction is part of AMC’s Imortal Universe, which already features Interview with the Vampire.

Benjamin

Former Malhação, Benjamín is the protagonist of the national series O Beijo Teenage Playback/HBO Max

There’s national talent on the list of young promises too! Benjamín, who worked in Malhação, was chosen to star in O Beijo Teenage, an HBO Max series that adapts the homonymous comic by Rafael Coutinho. The attraction explores a group of young people with special powers who fight against oppressive forces, much like the X-Men. To activate their abilities, they need to kiss a lot!

Auli’i Cravalho

The voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho will be in the adaptation of O Poder Disclosure/NBC

Maybe you’ve never seen Auli’i Cravalho in action, but you’ve certainly heard her! Moana’s original voice in the 2016 animation now puts her face in front of the cameras in two promising projects: she will be Janis in the movie Mean Girls: The Musical and will still star in The Power, a series inspired by the book of the same name by Naomi Alderman. In the Prime Video attraction, young women gain the power to electrocute people – which will certainly shake the structures of machismo in society.

Lukas Gage

After White Lotus, Lukas Gage will act in the new season of You Playback/Netflix

Lukas Gage has done a little bit of everything: starred in Olivia Rodrigo’s Brutal video, received a Greek kiss in the first season of The White Lotus and, in real life, even exposed a director who humiliated him during an audition. In 2023, he joins the cast of the series You in the skin of Adam, who has everything to be one of the new victims of the psychopathic Joe (Penn Badgley). From the trailer, he looks like the type of guy we’ll love to hate!

Bella Ramsey

Ex-Game of Thrones star will be in the adaptation of the game The Last of Us Playback/HBO Max

Yes, you’ve probably seen Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones (2011-2019). But the young woman should reach a new level of fame with the debut of The Last of Us series, adaptation of the game of the same name. She plays Ellie, a 14-year-old girl who must be led by Joel (Pedro Pascal) out of the oppressive quarantine zone into a post-apocalyptic world overrun with millions of monstrous creatures.

michael cimino

Star of Love, Victor joined the cast of the comedy Eu Nunca… Disclosure/Hulu

As the series Love, Victor (2020-2022) did not have as much impact in Brazil, many people did not know the work of Michael Cimino, star of the teen production. This injustice will certainly be corrected with the premiere of the fourth (and final) season of Eu Nunca…, a Netflix comedy that is very successful here. He will play Ethan, Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) new love interest — as if she doesn’t already have enough options.

India Amartefio

India Amarteifio to play young Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton spin-off

Bridgerton is an undeniable success, and the spin-off Queen Charlotte has everything to repeat its good reception. So, the Tangerine there is no doubt that India Amarteifio, interpreter of the young queen, will become a worldwide phenomenon – just like what happened to Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey after the launch of the two seasons of the original series. It is also worth keeping an eye on Corey Mylchreest, who will live King George in his youth.

troye sivan

Singer Troye Sivan to co-star with The Weeknd on The Idol Playback/HBO

If you follow world pop music, you’re certainly familiar with Troye Sivan’s work as a singer – but you might not know that he’s also an actor. He even made his professional debut as the young version of Hugh Jackman’s character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Now, the South African returns with everything to acting in the series The Idol, HBO’s super production starring The Weeknd and created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

jaz sinclair

After Sabrina, Jaz Sinclair will star in The Boys spin-off Disclosure/Prime Video

After stealing the spotlight as Rosalind in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020), Jaz Sinclair becomes the protagonist once and for all in Gen V, a spin-off from the hit The Boys that will also feature Brazilian Marco Pigossi. The attraction will show an exclusive college for superheroes in the United States run by Vought International – the same evil corporation from the original production.

Bonus: Young Wolf Pack Cast

Bella Shepard, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Chloe Rose Robertson and Armani Jackson are in Wolf Pack Playback/Paramount+

Yes, we want to watch Wolf Pack to honor the work of Rodrigo Santoro and to see Sarah Michelle Gellar return to action 20 years after the end of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). But, being a series from the same creator as Teen Wolf (2011-2017) and with a similar theme, it is clear that the young stars will be as successful with teenagers as Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien did in the last decade. So keep an eye out for the quartet of Bella Shepard, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Chloe Rose Robertson and Armani Jackson. You’re welcome!