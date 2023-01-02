With great international participation, Lula’s inauguration reopens doors to the world

posted on 01/02/2023 03:55



Tough security, bilateral meetings and a reception at Itamaraty marked the reopening of Brazil to the world. The inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva included 18 heads of state and 54 international delegations, in addition to former Uruguayan presidents José Pepe Mujica and Bolivian Evo Morales. Among the leaders were presidents Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Portugal), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), José Ramos Horta (East Timor), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Germany), Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Luis Arce (Bolivia), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay) and Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay). Spain was represented by King Felipe VI and Cuba by the Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa.

Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro did not come to Brasilia and sent the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. At the end of the ceremony at the National Congress, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa deserved a deference from Rodrigo Pacheco. The president of the Senate recalled that he “represents the motherland, Portugal”. “We are very honored,” he commented. In conversation with journalists, the Portuguese praised the new Brazilian foreign policy and revealed what he intends to discuss with Lula, at the meeting scheduled for 12:00 today. “Let’s talk about his trip to Lisbon, which should take place in the first semester; relations at the level of chancellors; economic, political, social and financial relations. President Lula defined Brazil’s role in the world very well. Multilateralism is fundamental,” said Sousa. On Saturday, the Lusitano was photographed swimming in Lake Paranoá.

While the ceremony continued, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, published a photo on Twitter in which he and Lula shake hands. “Order and progress: Brazil honors its motto. Congratulations, dear president, dear friend Lula, on your inauguration. We are together!.” The US was represented by a presidential delegation led by Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Department of the Interior.

In his speech before Congress, Lula signaled Brazil’s return to international protagonism and announced the resumption of South American integration, based on Mercosur and the revitalization of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur). “We will be able to rebuild the proud and active dialogue with the US, the European Community, China, the countries of the East and other global actors, strengthening the BRICS, cooperation with the countries of Africa and breaking the isolation.” In Planalto, when speaking to the people, the president warned that “it is time to break with isolation and return to relationships with all countries in the world”.

By telephone, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Juan Carlos Holguín, told the Courier that relations between Quito and Brasilia have a very positive history. “Our government expressed to Brazil the desire to always strengthen bilateral relations, with the protection of the Amazon, cooperation in security and a seat on the UN Security Council”, said the chancellor, who accompanied president Guillermo Lasso. According to him, Lasso greeted Lula and expressed the idea of ​​deepening relations. Both will have a meeting at 11 am today. “We are optimistic that democracy in Latin America will always be defended and strengthened,” said Holguín.

Lula received greetings from the delegations in the East Room of the Planalto Palace. At 9 pm, she offered guests a reception at the Itamaraty with a menu signed by chefs from different regions. On the menu, feijoada dumplings, chestnut cone with licuri farofa, tapioca churros with vatapá and sea bass moqueca with Brazil nut farofa.





Palestinians

The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al Maliki, was received on Saturday by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB). To the Correio, Ibrahim Alzeben, the Palestinian ambassador, said that the head of the Itamaraty promised to maintain relations with Palestine in the same status quo as in Lula’s two previous administrations. In turn, Al Maliki asked the new government to elevate the Brazilian diplomatic representation in Ramallah (West Bank) to the level of an embassy.







Reparation with the Palestinians



