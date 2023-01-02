With Messi named star, Argentina dominates Qatar Cup awards

After the confirmation of Argentina’s third world championship, Fifa announced, this Sunday (18), the award of the best players of the Qatar Cup. Protagonist of the title, Lionel Messi was elected the star of the tournament and received the Golden Ball, surpassing also striker Kylian Mbappé, from France (Silver Ball) and Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (Bronze Ball).

It is the second time that Messi has finished a World Cup with the Ballon d’Or. In 2014 (Brazil), he also took the prize, despite losing the title to Germany. The number 10, by the way, is the first player from a winning team to be chosen as the star of the Cup since the Brazilian Romário, in 1994 (United States).

Two other Argentines were decorated by FIFA. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took the Golden Glove, an award given since 2010 to the best player in the position at the Cup, becoming the first South American to win it. Midfielder Enzo Fernández, in turn, was chosen as the competition’s young standout. The honor has existed since 1958 and had Pelé as the winner at the time.

Despite being runner-up, Mbappé received the Ballon d’Or for being the competition’s top scorer in Qatar, with eight goals. The England team won the Fair Play trophy, an award given by Fifa to the most disciplined team at the World Cup.