Without Neymar and Messi, Mbappé disappears, PSG is unrecognizable and loses to Lens in the French Championship

Paris Saint-Germain was defeated by Lens by 3 to 1 in the French Championship, this Sunday. Without Neymar and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé failed to be decisive and the team led by Christophe Galtier was unrecognizable. With the result, the vice-leader of Ligue 1 cut three points of difference for PSG and is four points behind the main club in the country.

Of Paris Saint-Germain’s 14 shots in the match, Mbappé only twice fired towards goal. Without creativity, the number seven lost possession of the ball several times throughout the match, lost several duels against opposing defenders and failed to stand out in the absence of the other two stars.

ELECTRIC FIRST TIME

In the first arrival of Lens in the attack, Frankowski took advantage of a wrong hit by Donnarumma after a cross in the area and opened the scoring for Lens. In the sequence, PSG responded with Ekitike taking advantage of an area ball, winning a challenge with the goalkeeper and equaling the score in the seventh minute. The home team opted to play on the counterattack and Openda received a deep pass in the 27th minute, infiltrated the area, left Marquinhos on the ground and extended the scoreboard for Lens.

UNRECOGNIZABLE

In Lens’ first offensive arrival of the second half, Claude-Maurice received a back-heel pass from Openda in the area and scored the team’s third goal. For the remainder of the match, PSG sought to have more possession of the ball, almost reducing the score in a Sarabia header for a miracle by Samba, but the home team suffered little, as Galtier’s team lacked creativity and several moves were not well executed.

MISSED?

In the first match of the season in which PSG did not have Neymar and Lionel Messi, Christophe Galtier’s team failed to create many clear chances to score and deservedly lost to Lens. In the French Championship, the South American duo has 18 goals and 20 assists and their absence was felt on the pitch.

SITUATION IN THE TABLE AND SEQUENCE

With the defeat, PSG parked at 44 points, but remains at the top of Ligue 1. On the other hand, Lens reached 40 points, remains in second place, but cut the advantage for the rival. Next Wednesday, Mbappé wins Neymar’s company again to face Angers. On the other hand, the runner-up travels to face Strasbourg.





