World Cup 2022: tournament hurts host countries, says study

  • Leticia Mori @leticiamori_
  • From BBC News Brazil in São Paulo

Qatar spent $300 billion to prepare for World Cup

Will the US$ 300 billion that Qatar spent over 12 years to host the 2022 World Cup have any financial return for the country?

If the last 14 cups are the parameter, the answer is no, according to a study by researchers Martin Müller, David Gogishvili and Sven Daniel Wolfe, from the University of Lausanne, France.

Published in May of this year, the study created a base from public data and analyzed major events — World Cups and the Olympic Games — since 1964.

Economists’ analysis shows that of the 14 World Cups held since 1966, 12 resulted in losses for the host countries.

