Xiaomi announces cover for the Redmi K60 that reduces the temperature of the smartphone by 4ºC

THE Xiaomi/Redmi announced on the last day 30 a somewhat different cover. In this case, the accessory manages to reduce the temperature of the cell phone by 4ºC. The item was released for the Redmi K60 model, which was announced on December 27 with a focus on performance and more affordable price. In general, the case uses the same dissipation technology found in the smartphone and something like this happens for the first time by the hands of the manufacturer, according to rumors. In this sense, it uses a compound that changes state when necessary to cool the device.

In practice, the material goes from the solid state to the liquid state when the temperature of the cell rises, increasing the heat transmission quickly and thus dissipating it. The absorption of the highest temperature in the cell phone happens more quickly and the result is a 4ºC reduction in the value. With the use of the accessory, this decrease happened during the one hour test. However, only with the item in hand will it be possible to know the real usefulness of this product. Meanwhile, the Redmi K60 line is successful, with more than 300,000 units sold within 5 minutes.

Chinese users will be able to purchase this case at Xiaomi Mallwith the price of 79 yuanwhich in direct conversion is around R$ 61 at the current exchange rate. And you, what did you think of this product? Do you think it really works? Tell me in the comments!

