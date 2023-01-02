Youngest player to play for Corinthians in history leaves club and board tries to compensate

Defender Lucas Belezi is officially no longer a Corinthians player. The player’s contract ended on December 31, last Saturday, and the 19-year-old defender is no longer linked to the Parque São Jorge club. In history, however, he is marked as the youngest player to have defended Timão.

Although he was never promoted to the professional team permanently, he played for 21 minutes in a friendly match held in 2019, against Botafogo-SP. At the time, he was 16 years, one month and 21 days old, about 50 days younger than striker Jô, former owner of the brand.

He was practically without playing in 2022 while the imbroglio was rolling over his contract renewal. Reserve in the São Paulo Cup, he played in a game for Paulista U-20, against São Caetano, when Timão had to prioritize the Brazilian in the category.

Timão made a contract proposal for three years with the defender, which would extend until 2025, with increases each year, in addition to R$ 200,000 in gloves. The player, however, refused the onslaught and left the club free of charge.

The legal department contacted the CBF to seek compensation in the amount of 2,000 times the amount of the monthly salary in the contract offered to the athlete, which can reach R$ 3 million if the destination is a Brazilian club. In the case of foreign clubs, the mechanism would be FIFA’s, as with midfielder Keven.

O my helm reported that a Brazilian club that was interested in the player’s situation this year was Athletico-PR. In Europe, Olympique de Marseille (FRA) consulted the player behind the scenes. Belezi did the entire training process at the club.

