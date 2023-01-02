your WhatsApp is in danger if you DO NOT activate these functions

Some people don’t know, but the Whatsapp it also allows you to make it more secure to prevent attacks from scammers or hackers. This means that you can increase the safety of use of the application.

One of the options that helps the most in this regard is to use the fingerprint lock. To do this, follow the steps below:

1 – Open WhatsApp;

2 – Tap “More options”, go to “Settings” and then “Account”;

3 – In the Privacy area, just slide the screen until you find the “Fingerprint lock” option;

4 – Touch your cell phone’s biometry sensor to confirm the action;

5 – Choose a time interval option so that confirmation is made and requested again.

In addition, also do the following:

Enable two-factor authentication;

Back up your data to the cloud;

Report and delete messages that look like scams;

Archive some conversations;

Do not use parallel and unofficial applications:

Do not let other people use your Whatsapp ;

Always log out when using WhatsApp Web.

Is someone spying on your WhatsApp?

There are basically two ways to be spied on. It could be that someone has access to your device or account, in which case you don’t need software. But the spy could also be using a program to gain access to the information.

If the first alternative is the most likely, invest in an application to find out if you are being spied on WhatsApp. These are apps that take pictures and monitor your device usage. Soon you will find out who the spy is.

WhatsApp for Web could be the most dangerous channel

If you use WhatsApp Web, always cancel the connection after using it. Otherwise, anyone using the same machine will be able to access your messages. However, if this is not the case, make sure that no one has easy access to your cell. The problem can be easily solved by registering passwords and unlocking codes. It is recommended to use digital biometrics to make spying more difficult.

In this case, you can find out if you are being spied on WhatsApp Web. Access the WhatsApp settings or settings and go to the “Connected Devices” tab and see if the app is connected to any device.

You can also access the media history and see who you’ve been exchanging more information with. In fact, you can observe the relationship with all the contacts of the messenger.

What to do if you discover a spy?

In all cases of monitored WhatsApp, the main tip is to restore the device in cases of suspicion. If there is spyware (spy software) on your cell phone, it will be removed. However, when restoring the device to factory settings, all files will be lost. So make a backup of what is most important.

Again, after restoring your device use a secure screen lock. That way, you can ensure that no one else is spying on you.