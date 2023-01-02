Zoë Kravitz’s father asked for a role in her boyfriend’s new movie

Famous in the world of music, Lenny Kravitz also has a film career, making guest appearances in some of the Hollywood productions. However, the artist who is in the newest film of Jennifer Lopez, could also appear in Magic Mike 3which hits theaters in 2023.

Although not on the list of Magic Mike 3Lenny revealed to the American website Entertainment Tonightwho tried a cameo in the film.

Quite sincerely, the musician claimed to have asked his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to convince Channing Tatum to give him a role in the new title of the franchise. Zoë, the actress of Catwoman, is the girlfriend of Channing Tatum, who stars in the films of Magic Mike.

In a “making fun” vibe, the star recalls having commented with his daughter something like: “Well, I figured your boyfriend might give me a job.”

The rocker, who is now 58 years old and has a physique that still takes his breath away, admitted that he lost his chance to join the film, which should be the last of the franchise, since its recordings have already ended.

At the movies, Magic Mike tells the story of an experienced stripper who teaches the art of seducing women on stage to a young boy named Adam. However, Adam is soon abandoned by the futilities and traps of the world of the night.

Although I am content to participate in Magic Mike 3Lenny Kravitz insisted on leaving the doors open for a possible continuation, stating that “There can always be four films.”

The star also commented on the experience of recording Armed Marriage, his newest film. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny said that behind the scenes of the film felt like one big summer camp.

“We were playing music. On Saturdays we had a movie day, in which we would watch a production by whoever was in the cast. So there we are, sitting in this little movie theater in a house with Jennifer Coolidge watching Best of Show or Burning Down. A lot of people hadn’t seen some of each other’s movies, so it was really fun.”

The third film Magic Mike hits theaters on February 10, 2023, while Armed Marriage premieres directly on Prime Video on January 27, 2023.

