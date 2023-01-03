10 action movies to see on Disney+

The Disney+ catalog has action movies to spare. Its focus is on fantastic adventures, with classic titles from Pixar and Marvel studios.

But you can also explore a little darker stories. Or epics. In this list, the Digital Look brings a bit of everything, with action movies for all tastes.

What movies are we going to talk about:

The Legend of the Lost Treasure (2004)

“The Legend of the Lost Treasure” (2004) is among the classic action films in the “Afternoon Session” style. Image: Disclosure

This is a classic in the “Afternoon Session” style. Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) is an obsessed treasure hunter who tries to decipher ancient riddles to reach the greatest treasure ever known to man. To get to the end of this quest, he steals one of America’s most sacred and protected documents: the Declaration of Independence. Directed by Jon Turtltaub, with a screenplay by Ted Elliot and Lowell Ganz.

The Incredibles (2004)

Another must-have classic for anyone who enjoys action movies. Bob Pera, Mister Incredible, and his wife Elena, Elastigirl, were among the world’s greatest superheroes. Fifteen years later, they were forced to adopt new identities and move to the suburbs, where they live as ordinary citizens with their three children: Violeta, Flecha and Zezé. Itching to get back into action, Bob gets his chance when a mysterious call summons him to a distant island for a top secret assignment. He soon discovers that only a family of superheroes can stop the destruction of the world. Directed by Brab Bird, who also signs the script, with Jason Lee and Sarah Vowell.

Iron Man (2008)

“Iron Man” (2008) is the first MCU film – and one of the best to date. Image: Disclosure

This marks the beginning of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). When captured in enemy territory, tycoon (and genius) Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) builds a suit of armor to escape. Afterwards, he develops more advanced variations to bring down the empire itself. And he ends up facing a villain that emerged from Stark Industries itself. Directed by Jon Favreau and written by Art Marcum, Hawk Ostby, Matt Holloway and Mark Fergus.

Avatar (2009)

James Cameron’s “Avatar” (2009) is the highest-grossing film to date. Image: Disclosure

James Cameron’s classic – to date, the highest-grossing film in cinema history – shows Pandora, an extraterrestrial planet similar to Earth. It is there where Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a soldier who became paraplegic, embarks on the Avatar program, to explore the place. He meets the Na’Vi, natives with blue skin and ten feet tall, and becomes part of the community. When the humans march against the natives to conquer the planet, Sully chooses his side in the war. In addition to directing, Cameron signs the script for the film.

The Lone Ranger (2013)

“The Lone Ranger” (2013) tells a hitherto unknown piece of the story of the masked hero and his partner. Image: Disclosure

Indian warrior Tonto (Johnny Depp) tells the untold story that turned John Reid (Armie Hammer), a man of law, into a legend of justice. It’s a fast-paced journey of surprises and humor about two unlikely heroes who must learn to work together and fight greed and corruption. Directed by Gore Verbinski (“Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise) and written by Justin Haythe and Ted Elliott.

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

“Captain America: Winter Soldier” (2014) is the first film directed by the Russo brothers in the MCU. Image: Disclosure

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) lives in Washington, DC and tries to adjust to the modern world. But when a SHIELD colleague is attacked, he finds himself caught in a web of intrigue that threatens to put the world at risk.

Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America fights to expose the grand conspiracy while battling professional assassins sent to silence him. When the scale of the evil plot is revealed, the Captain and the Widow ask for help from a new ally, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

However, they soon find themselves facing an unexpected and sinister enemy: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). It is the first MCU film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (the Russo brothers), with a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. And one of the best action movies ever made.

Maleficent (2014)

“Maléficent” (2014) tells the events that turned her heart into stone. Image: Disclosure

The film explores the untold story of the villain from Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty” and the events that turned her heart to stone.

Driven by revenge and a fierce desire to protect her kingdom, the Moors, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) places an irrevocable curse on the newborn daughter of the human king, Aurora (Elle Fanning). The villain, however, realizes that Aurora may be the key to peace in the kingdom and is forced to take drastic measures that will change both worlds forever.

Directed by Robert Stromberg and written by Linda Woolverton and John Lee Hancock.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

“Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) is the beginning of the end of the Infinity Saga of the MCU. Image: Disclosure

It’s the first part of the end of the MCU’s Infinity Saga. Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally arrives on Earth, willing to gather the Infinity Stones. To face it, the Avengers need to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy and deal with disagreements between some of its members.

The film, which made history and had one of the highest box office records ever recorded, was directed by the Russos, with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Jack Kirby. One more among historical action movies. And it’s almost impossible not to play “Endgame” (2019) – also available on Disney+ – next.

The New Mutants (2020)

“The New Mutants” (2020) mixes action with thriller. Image: Disclosure

This movie puts action in a thriller atmosphere. Set in an isolated hospital, the film shows a group of young mutants being held there for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to happen, your new mutant abilities, and your friendships, will be tested. All this while they struggle to try to survive. Directed by Josh Boone and written by Chris Claremont and Lin Wein.

Cruella (2021)

“Cruella” (2021) is another film that focuses on a villain from a Disney classic. Image: Disclosure

Another film that focuses on the villain of a Disney classic. This one shows the rebellious youth of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), villain of “101 Dalmatians”. Set in London in the 1970s, in the midst of the punk rock revolution, the film follows the young trickster Estella, determined to achieve success in the fashion world. She becomes friends with a pair of thieves and, one day, her talent catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), a legend of chic haute couture. The strained relationship leads Estella to embrace her naughty side and become Cruella. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Dana Fox and Tony MacNamara.

