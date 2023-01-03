10 movies and series to watch on Amazon Prime in July

With the arrival of the month of July, the Amazon Prime Video returns with its monthly tradition and promises to deliver to its subscribers, once again, a list composed of several films and series. And with that, now we’ve separated some that you should certainly keep an eye on.

It is interesting to note that, as in recent months, the list of releases on the streaming platform mixes original projects and other titles produced by studios and broadcasters that are just being added to its catalogue.

Check below 11 movies and series to watch on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022

The Terminal List – Available;

Based on the book by Jack Carr, the series The Terminal List accompanies James Reece after his entire U.S. Navy Special Operations Forces platoon (Navy SEALs) is ambushed during a high-risk undercover mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt in the event. However, as new evidence comes to light, he discovers that dark forces are working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Chris Pratt as its protagonist, the original series of amazon prime is starring Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louderamong others.

Spencer – Available;

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long gone cold. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities on the Queen’s estate. Diana knows the game, but this year things will be profoundly different.

In addition to relying on Kristen Stewart as the interpreter of Diana, the film spencer has its cast also formed by Timothy Spall as Major Alistair Gregory, Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales, sean harris as Darren McGrady, the Chef of the Royal Kitchen, Sally Hawkins as Maggie, the Royal Seamstress, Jack Nielsen as Prince William, Freddie Spry like Prince Harry, Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Sammel such as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, among others.

Directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie, Neruda, Lisey’s Story)the film had its screenplay written by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Eastern Promises, Locke). The production team is made up of Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach, Paul Webster, Pablo Larraín, Janine Jackowski, and Maren Ade.

Fragmented – Available;

Although Kevin has evinced 23 personalities for his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there’s still one submerged that can materialize and overwhelm all the others. Compelled to kidnap three teenagers led by the strong-willed and observant Casey, Kevin enters a war for survival among all those contained within him – as well as everyone around him.

The film’s cast includes James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley. Furthermore, the filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is responsible for the script and direction.

Death Gives You Happy Birthday – Available;

A teenage girl, trying to enjoy her birthday, soon realizes that this is her last birthday. That is, if she can figure out who the killer is. She must relive that day over and over, dying a different way each time. Can she solve her own murder?

the cast of Death Congratulates You count with Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine. Christopher Landon is the director, while the script was written by Scott Lobdell.

The Boss Baby – Available;

Seven-year-old Tim Templeton has always had an overactive imagination. And for the past seven years, life has been great, receiving all the love and care from her parents. However, after the arrival of the Boss Baby, an unexpected new brother dressed in a black suit complete with tie and a briefcase, Tim realizes, little by little, that the newcomer has taken over the whole house, robbing him of happiness.

The voice cast of the animation is formed by Alec Baldwin, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel.

Tom McGrath is the director and Michael McCullers was responsible for the script.

Run! – Available;

Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris sees the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with his daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth he could never imagine.

Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener are in the film’s cast.

Jordan Peele was responsible for the direction and screenplay.

Gucci House – July 3rd;

When Patrizia Reggiani, a stranger from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and sets off a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and murder.

the cast of gucci house It’s formed by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

Ridley Scott is the director, while the script was written by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna.

No Limits – July 8;

No Boundaries tells the story of the first round-the-world sailing trip ever completed, coinciding with the expedition’s 500th anniversary celebration. The blockbuster production will bring to life the epic story of a group of sailors on a voyage into the unknown, in a massive action-adventure series spanning six 40-minute episodes.

The new original series of amazon prime count with Rodrigo Santoro, Álvaro Morte and Sergio Peris-Mencheta in your roster. The direction is from Simon Westwhile the screenplay was written by Patxi Amezcua.

Don’t Make Me Go – July 15th;

Don’t Make Me Go tells the story of Max, a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and who, after the diagnosis, decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally at once, in the time he still has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.

John Cho, Mia Isaac and Kaya Scodelario are in the cast of the original film by amazon primewhile the direction is due to Hannah Marks. Vera Herbert is responsible for the script.

Anything’s Possible – July 22;

Anything’s Possible is a modern coming-of-age story focused on Gen Z. The film follows Kelsa, a confident transgender girl, as she navigates her senior year of high school. Her classmate Khal falls in love with her and works up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it can cause. What happens is a novel that shows the joy, tenderness and pain of youthful love.

Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali and Renée Elise Goldsberry are in the film’s cast.

Billy Porter is the director, while the script was written by Ximena Garcia Lecuona.

Paper Girls – July 29;

In the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives. forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves.

As they grapple with the fact that their futures are far different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as Old Watch, who banned time travel so they can stay in power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

The original series of amazon prime count with Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Sofia Rosinsky in your roster.

Georgi Banks-Davies and Mairzee Almas are the directors and Fola Goke-Pariola was responsible for the script.

