4 apps that drain your phone’s battery faster

Cell phones are indispensable for the majority of the population. It is through them that people communicate at a distance, have fun, watch movies and also work. However, for all this to work very well, the cell phone battery must be good and working properly. For this, it is worth knowing which applications consume the most.

4 apps that consume a lot of cell phone battery

It’s always good to check your cell phone battery and see how long it lasts. In addition, it is necessary to know which applications reduce the recharge time. So, meet some of them below.

Spotify

Fundamental in the lives of music lovers, Spotify drains your cell phone battery faster than usual. Furthermore, this application takes up a lot of storage space and consumes a lot of data traffic, according to a survey conducted by Avast, a developer of security software.

Whatsapp

While WhatsApp may initially seem harmless, it poses a serious threat to your battery life while open or running in the background. Therefore, to avoid running out of battery in emergencies, it is necessary to manage your chats, especially if the charge is almost over.

Instagram

Instagram, one of the most popular and used social media platforms around the world, can be detrimental to the performance of mobile operating systems. Numerous tasks commonly performed in the app, such as sending photos and videos to followers, quickly drain the battery. In that sense, the ideal scenario is to take the photo using a standard camera and just use the app’s editing and posting tools.

Facebook

According to research from security companies such as AVG and Trend Report, Facebook is one of the real killers of a smartphone’s battery life. This is without considering the online games that the platform has, which can worsen the loading time.

