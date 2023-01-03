4 renewed series, but which will not appear in 2023

Beginning of the new year and that hope of seeing new episodes of your favorite series is already growing, right? It’s like that for everyone, okay. But very calm at this time! Although some shows are renewed and with new seasons announced, they will not return in 2023. Audiences will have to wait a little longer to see these series here:

1. “Euphoria”

Season 2 ended in February 2022 on HBO and it’s natural for fans to wait for the 3rd to a year later. But the truth is that the new episodes have not even started to be recorded. When the previous season ended, several actors hinted that the series will only return in 2024. The reason is, mainly, the commitment schedule of zendayawhich was full last year.

One of the news is that she wants to direct at least one episode of the 3rd season of “Euphoria”. Furthermore, the actress barbie ferreira announced his departure from the cast.

2. “The House of the Dragon”

the spin off of “Game of Thrones” it worked very well and HBO renewed the series for the 2nd season, which will finally portray the Dance of the Dragons. But it will only premiere in 2024, according to the president of HBO Casey Bloys.

Emma D’Arcywho plays Rhaenyra, has already stated that the character will be out of control next season. “I’m excited to find out what happens when Rhaenyra plans less and acts more on her instincts and desires,” advanced.

3. “Round 6”

This is a rather unusual case. The audience phenomenon “Round 6” took place in the second half of 2021 on Netflix. Despite this, negotiations for season 2 took a long time and the official announcement was only made in June 2022. Recordings will take place this year. Second Hwand Dong-hyukcreator of the program, the premiere could be in 2024.

He’s already teased what the public can expect: “Gi-hun returns. Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You will also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheol-su.”

4. “Stranger Things”

The creators of the series showed that they spent the last months of 2022 working on the scripts for the 5th and final season of “Stranger Things”. The recordings will take place this year and the premiere, with luck, will probably be in 2024. The episodes take a long time in the post-production room, due to the special effects.

Noah Schnapp stated that “the story began with Will and will end with Will”. “I can just say that I’m very excited for what’s to come. I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season and beautifully explained everything they needed to.”commented.