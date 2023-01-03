5 cancellations that shocked series fans









Five canceled series that shocked fans the most!:

We’ve all been there: Falling in love with a show and being scared it might get cancelled. The problem is that sometimes fear makes it real. Therefore, we separate some of the cancellations that most shocked fans.

To begin with, a wronged crystal called “Julie and the Ghosts”. Out of curiosity, “Julie e os Fantasmas” is originally a Brazilian series, which aired on Band in 2011. The premise was identical to the Netflix adaptation, where our protagonist can see talented ghosts who form a band with Is it over there.

Despite some small changes, even details, “Julie and the Phantoms” was a hit on Netflix and the songs were very pleasing to subscribers. With a charismatic cast, which consisted of Madison Raye, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Joyner, the series was officially canceled by Netflix 15 months after debuting its first and only season. Without understanding the reason for the non-renewal, the fans even tried to make a petition.







Amybeth McNulty as the protagonist of ‘Anne with an E’ Photo: Ken Woroner/Netflix

Another series that also generated controversy and earned a post-cancellation petition was “Anne with an E”. In 2018, after the airing of its third season, the production was canceled by Netflix and generated chaos on social networks, as the fan base of the series has always been very active and strong.

Anne’s story, which followed a cute orphan who ends up going to live with a foster family and changes their lives and everyone around, ended up suffering because of ego and bureaucracy.

The truth is that the series is not original from Netflix, but from the Canadian production company CBC. After streaming bought the rights to show internationally, the CBC thought that the platform was “profiting” more than them on top of the series. The real thing is that Netflix fought for Anne, tried to buy the rights, but the CBC didn’t want to know and didn’t give in.

“Fate: The WINX Saga” could not be missing, right? One of the most recent and also most shocking cancellations has come. The Netflix adaptation entered the top 10 in Brazil during the two-season premiere period, but the cancellation announcement came. In an interview, the showrunner of the series confessed that he did not know for sure the reason for the end of production, but that he would talk to Netflix to better understand the whole scenario.

“Spin out” is also on the list. As a good fan of ice skating, I freaked out when I saw that Kaya Scodelario would do a series with this theme. However, a miserable season later, Netflix cut the work.

Apparently, the story of the skater who suffers an accident and tries to recover for the Olympics, did not have the expected audience and was vetoed right away.

Finally, “The OA”. With only 16 episodes, that is, two seasons, the cancellation was brutal, since this story is the one that will most remain without a real ending. To give you an idea, in 2019, when the news came, fans even fell asleep in front of Netflix, there in the USA, asking for the renewal.

Apparently, the big problem was the production value. As much as a series does well with the audience, it needs to pay off financially and The OA was a very expensive series. In addition, it also did not convert subscribers to the platform and this math ended up not closing for Netflix, which canceled without pity.

