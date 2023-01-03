5 Genius Moments When Ken Block Made Drifting Look Like Child’s Play | Curiosities

Ken Block he was no ordinary pilot. His unique talent behind the wheel has provided some of the most impressive motorsport images of the past 15 years.

As a tribute to this sports icon, who leaves us at the age of 55, self sport recalls Ken Block’s most iconic moments throughout his career. Follow along.

Electric Audi Hoonitron goes up in smoke in Las Vegas

Ken Block became known worldwide for the series of videos Gymkhana, where he would ruthlessly accelerate and perform dangerous maneuvers with an insane level of precision. The last Gymkhana before his death was published in October, aboard a Electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron.

To develop the sport, the Audi he picked up two electric motors borrowed from his Formula E team. Combined, the units develop a brutal 300 kgfm of torque, providing plenty of skidding, oversteer and smoke from burning tires. The video speaks for itself.

The most brutal Fiesta ever

Ken Blocki sponsored by ford for most of his recent career. During Gymkhana 4, published in 2011, the American pilot showed all the fury of a party with more than 650 hp. In one of the most memorable parts of the video (go to 5m4s), Ken destroys a brick wall.

The Ken Block collection available on the internet is immense. The pilot also appeared in some actions of his sponsors, showing all his ability and burning a lot of rubber.

In a promotional video for tire brand Toyo Tires, Ken accelerates his mustang 1965 prepared with 800 hp and all-wheel drive on the legendary track of Pikes Peak, in the United States.

Drift in the land of Queen Elizabeth II

In 2017, Ken Block has partnered with the British show Top Gear to show his skills in England. A short clip was shown on BBC television, but the version that was made available on YouTube has more action footage.

In 8m56s, Ken park your Mustang in front of Buckingham Palace and plays a prank on Queen Elizabeth II.

The tenth Gymkhana (including a pickup truck)

In 2018, Ken Block prepared a special video for the tenth Gymkhana. While in previous editions the pilot was restricted to just one car, in this video he drove three, including an unprecedented 1977 Ford F-150, with a 3.5 V6 biturbo engine and 914 hp. The light rear of the truck drifting provided breathtaking images.