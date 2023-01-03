5 GHz Wi-Fi Signal Repeater: 5 Options to Increase Internet Range | Which to Buy?

The Wi-Fi signal repeater is a good option for those who need to extend their internet reach on a low budget. Manufacturers such as TP-Link and D-Link offer models compatible with the 5 GHz band for prices starting at R$ 140, as is the case of the TP-Link TL-WA850RE, which offers a maximum speed of 300 Mb/s and configuration for application.

The D-Link DRA-1360, on the other hand, offers simplified configuration and a speed of 867 Mb/s in the 5 GHz band for prices starting at R$ 210. Another option is the TP-Link RE450, which features a design with three magnifying antennas signal and construction to combat overheating for about R$ 440. See below five 5 GHz Wi-Fi signal repeaters to buy in Brazil.

TP-Link TL-WA850RE promises signal stability and compatibility with the brand’s mobile application, which allows remote configuration. Installed directly into the socket, the item hosts a dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz network, both at a maximum speed of 300 Mb/s. The product is sold for values ​​starting at R$ 140.

Setting up the electronic device is quite simple: just plug it into an outlet and press the WPS button to extend the Wi-Fi network coverage. In addition, it is compatible with all Windows wireless devices. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the ease of setup but criticize that the signal can be quite unstable.

Pros: compact and practical design

compact and practical design Cons: emits low speed

The D-Link DRA-1360 hosts an all-black design and features two flexible antennas to boost your network signal. The technology offers dual band operation with up to 1,200 Mb/s, 400 Mb/s for the 2.4 GHz network and 867 Mb/s for the 5 GHz network. It is sold for figures starting at R$ 210.

The manufacturer indicates that the configuration can be performed at the touch of a button. Rated 3.8 out of 5 on Amazon, users praise the good signal reception via Ethernet cable.

Pros: simplified setup

simplified setup Cons: Mesh technology leaves something to be desired

TP-Link RE200 provides a full-speed dual band network of 733 Mb/s, which can be split into 433 Mb/s in the 5 GHz frequency and 300 Mb/s in the 2.4 Ghz frequency. The item works immediately after plugging it into an outlet, in addition to being remotely configurable via the app. It can be found for prices starting at R$ 248.

Like the other models, this one uses the router’s network to increase the signal, whether this reception is wireless or wired via the Ethernet port. Signal coverage can reach 185 square meters. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise efficient operation throughout the home, but criticize signal instability when plugged into very low outlets.

Pros: good signal range

good signal range Cons: reports that plugging into low outlets can cause instability

TP-Link RE305 hosts an all-white design and two antennas for signal expansion. The sides of the unit have holes for air circulation, which can combat system overheating. The control panel features lights in different colors to indicate signal strength, in addition to a single WPS button to start the item working. The product is found for around R$ 296.

The technology is compatible with the manufacturer’s mobile application, which makes it versatile to use and configure the device remotely. The repeater provides a speed of 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz network and 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz network. It is worth mentioning that its compatibility for operating systems extends to Linux, macOs and even Windows. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers rate it as very effective in extending internet speed, but some users report unstable signal.

Pros: easy to set up

easy to set up Cons: may contain signal instabilities

TP-Link AC1750 provides three antenna signal booster design, which can make it more efficient than models mentioned so far. In addition, the sides also have holes for air circulation, which should combat overheating of the device.

It is also worth mentioning the presence of a Gigabit port: an interesting feature to increase the volume of data transmission and improve operating efficiency. In addition, the technology supports a dual band network with a speed of 450 Mb/s in the 2.4 GHz band and 1,300 Mb/s in the 5 GHz band. According to the manufacturer, coverage can reach more than a thousand square meters. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the system’s remarkable efficiency, but criticize that signal coverage can be a little less than advertised.

Pros: extended signal range

extended signal range Cons: price a little high

