5 Movies to watch with Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s “Hawkeye”

Jeremy Renner is one of the most promising names in the cast of Marvel actors. Known for playing Hawkeye, many recognize the 51-year-old actor for that role alone. But did you know that this is not unique to him?

From renowned to well-known films, we are sure that with this list of 5 movies with Jeremy Renner you’ll be amazed at how well known the actor is!

1. Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

The retelling of one of the most famous tales by the Brothers Grimm is certainly one of Jeremy Renner’s most distinguished roles. The actor stars in that film a year after his iconic introduction into the Marvel universe as Hawkeye in 2012.

In this story, Hansel and Gretel are not the children deceived by the Wicked Witch, but two highly capable hunters hired to eliminate witches. Abandoned by their parents in the forest, both had to train hard to look out for each other. That’s when a mission in a local town puts them up against an enemy much more powerful than they think.

In addition to Gemma Arterton who plays the mature version of Maria, the cast has Famke Janssem (X-Men), Peter Stormare, Tommy Wirkola, Pihla Viitala, Thomas Mann and Joanna Kulig.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

2. Gotta!

But the actor doesn’t live only from beating movies.

In Got you! (2018), Jeremy plays the unanimous winner of a game of tag that goes beyond the limits of his jobs and family. But just the year that Jerry decides to settle down, his four best friends decide to get revenge by screwing him over once and for all.

In the film, in addition to Jeremy, comedy stars like Ed Helms (If you drink, don’t marry…) Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, Isla Fisher and Annabelle Wallis.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

3. The Arrival

But if you want to see the Avengers actor in a role that isn’t just about guns or comedy, The arrival (2016) is the right request.

The film starring Amy Adams is nothing more, nothing less, than one of the most praised science fiction plots of all time, besides telling a great story. When alien ships invade the world leaving the population scared, the forces of the North American state send a renowned linguist (Adams) and a military (Renner) to unravel first-degree messages.

Where to watch: Prime Video, GloboPlay.

4. The Bourne Legacy

In this franchise spin-off bourneJeremy carries on the legacy of Matt Damon on the back with yet another role in the action movie.

Renner lives the agent Aaron Cross, victim of a government experiment that aims to create a project of agents without any kind of pain. Aaron, part of the project, ends up managing to escape and goes in search of answers that could cost him dearly in his life.

Where to watch: Star Plus.

5. Wilderness

In the last item in the list, Wild land It’s a thriller filled with mystery.

Starring next to Elizabeth Olsen, his MCU colleague, a hunter of coyotes and predators finds the lifeless body of a girl and decides to start an investigation over the event. As well as the horror with which the crime was committed, details of the case torment Cory Lambert, who still suffers from the loss of her daughter.

Where to watch: Telecine

