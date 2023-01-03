5 new Christmas comedies available on streaming | Movie theater

The Christmas season is what stitches together the five comedies of different styles in the guide below. So with some fine talent: British film Your Christmas or Mine? brings the protagonist of Sex EducationAsa Butterfield, while A Gift from Tiffany stars Kendrick Sampson of Vampire Diaries and insecure. There’s also a Spanish comedy directed by Paco Caballero, a Christmas anthology created by a soft drink brand, and more. Check the list:

1. Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Young people in love Hayley (Cora Kirk) and James (Asa Butterfield) don't want to spend Christmas far from each other and decide to change trains to make a surprise. However, the two have the idea at the same time and end up missing each other, having to spend the date with each other's family.

two. A Gift from Tiffany (2022)

Amidst the Christmas lights at the end of the year in New York, a mix of gifts from Tiffany's store causes the fate of two young people to cross unexpectedly, when Rachel (Zoey Deutch), Gary's (Ray Nicholson) girlfriend, finds Vanessa's (Shay Mitchell) engagement ring, Ethan's (Kendrick Sampson) suitor.

3. Kings Magi vs. Santa Claus (2022)

Spanish film directed by Paco Caballero. The Three Wise Men are tired of being forgotten while Santa Claus takes center stage. When they decide to face him in a dispute, they awaken a common enemy, Krampus, and they will need to unite to face him.

4. Christmas Always Finds The Way (2022)

the anthology Christmas Always Finds The Way features three short films about Christmas created by Coca-Cola, in collaboration with Imagine Entertainment and directors Vellas (Brazil), JB Braud (France) and Alex Buono (USA). Soul, Little Christmas and christmas bites are three moving stories about the magic of solidarity and human connections.

5. Christmas edition (2020)

In the film, directed by Peter Sullivan, journalist Jackie (Carly Hughes) moves to Alaska after receiving an unexpected proposal to run a decadent newspaper in a small and charming town. Promoting articles about Christmas, she manages to raise the newspaper's profits and falls in love not only with her new life, but with the son of the newspaper's former owner (Rob Mayes). What no one expects is that her father intends to regain his former position.