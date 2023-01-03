6 Biographical series to check out in the Star Plus catalog

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

By allowing a more intimate look at someone’s life, biographical series tend to attract and conquer several viewers. After all, they try to tell a side of the life story of a real person, often unknown to most.

If you enjoy biographical series and are looking for what to watch on Star Plus, we’ve separated some indications for you from the platform’s varied catalogue. Follow!

1. The King of TV

Source: (Source: Star Plus/ Playback)

O king of tv is Silvio Santos’ series. The production recently premiered on the streaming service and divided opinions. In fact, there was even an interview with Silvio himself saying he found some errors about certain facts of his journey.

The viewer will have the opportunity to follow three distinct phases, from the beginning of Silvio’s professional life as a street vendor (1950s), through the first steps of success on TV (1960s) and, finally, a health problem that made him stay voiceless (year 1988). Personal passages stand out, such as Silvio’s lack of affection for his first wife.

In the cast we have Guilherme Reis, Mariano Mattos and José Rubens Chachá, playing the presenter in each phase.

2. Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime

Source: (Source: Star Plus/ Playback)

Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, a woman accused of murdering her neighbor, Betty Gore, with an ax in the 1980s.

Jessica is practically unrecognizable in the role of her character, but most importantly, the actress manages to convey the necessary intensity to the plot. Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore also deserves her spotlight. Because it is a real crime, it brings disturbing scenes.

3. The Dropout

Source: (Source: Star Plus/ Playback)

On the Serie The Dropout Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, who does well as the billionaire con artist.

The crucial point is for the day of the presentation of the technological project that promised to revolutionize medicine in the field of blood tests: Holmes falsified the results and, basically, threw everything in the face of investors. From then on, he had no way to go back, and some time later the hoax was discovered.

4. Mike: Besides Tyson

Source: (Source: Star Brasil/ Reproduction)

Mike Tyson’s life is told in Mike: Besides Tyson from his criminal childhood to his boxing glory. The miniseries details some aspects that are not well known to the general public, something that is worth seeing.

With a controversial story involving crimes, the series leaves the audience with the task of making their own judgmental reflections.

5. Genius

Source: (Source: Star Plus/ Playback)

genius is a series about great artists, where each season tells the story of a different personality.

The first season depicts the life of Albert Einstein, showing a side of the physicist’s life unknown to most people. The second season is about the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, while the third season is about the iconic singer Aretha Franklin.

6. Pistol

Source: (Source: Star Plus/ Playback)

pistol is directed by Danny Boule and based on the Steve Jones memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol. THE The series has six episodes and, as you can imagine, the production about the “Sex Pistols” brings unusual and correct content.

