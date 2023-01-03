6 haircuts that are perfect for round faces

These ultra cute haircuts for round faces offer face framing features that will complement your natural shape.
Envy of the latest “it” haircut? Whether it’s an angled bob, layered shag or pixie cut, think before you grab the scissors or schedule an appointment with your stylist.
The foundation for a great look is finding a fit that flatters your natural features and your unique face shape. And if you have a round face, there are plenty of options.
So how can you tell if you have a round face shape? According to Ale de Souza, a round face is wider at the cheeks and has softer angles. Famous celebrities with round faces include: Mila Kunis, Kate Bosworth, Drew Barrymore and Emma Stone. These actresses all have different hair textures and colors, but have cuts that complement their round faces.
Here are six round-face-friendly hairstyles to consider before your next salon visit, according to the experts.
blunt cut
A blunt cut leaves a clean, straight finish at the ends because the hair is cut to the same length all the way around. “This cut is ideal for anyone looking to lengthen their features”, says Fhabio Ribeiro, who is a Hairstylist, visagist, colorist, specialist in short hair, feminine cuts and oriental hair. “Any type of lob or blunt cut can help bring asymmetry to your face, giving a more defined chin and jaw look,” he says. “If you want to elongate your face and draw attention to your chin, try cutting it just below your chin.”
Fringe
Bangs can completely transform any hairstyle. This especially rings true for those with round faces. “Bangs can draw attention away from the jaw line, which is the widest part of the face,” says brunokotama visagista East Asian haircut and beauty specialist.
They can also highlight some of your best facial features by showing off your eyes and cheekbones. Just keep in mind that they require some maintenance with frequent cuts and styling to the desired volume.
shaggy medium length
Classic layers can keep your hair on-trend and stylish while flattering the soft angles of round faces. “A medium-length shaggy hair style accented with side-swept bangs that hit the cheekbones is a great look for a round face,” says Nunzio Saviano, hairstylist and owner of Nunzio Saviano Salon. “The layers add volume at the crown and the height on top of the head works to balance the facial features and give an elongated look.”
deep side part
A deep side part can be better than a middle part for those with round faces as it can add more volume. It’s the easiest way to change your style without doing an actual undercut.
To create a deep side part, line your part with the outer corner of your eye, using a fine-toothed comb to make the line straight. For a less dramatic side part, align your part with the pupil.
Face framing layers
Face-framing layers are great for diminishing round face shapes, according to Fhabio Ribeiro. “[Estes] can be left out around the face when the hair is pulled back into a ponytail or bun.”
Another plus: this cut can work for any hair length. “We’re not trying to hide the round, but to frame the round so people can be happy and look good in whatever roundness their faces may have,” says Brunokotama, Haircut Specialist. “Anything that creates bangs or layers around the face will accomplish this.”
pixie cut
“The infamous Audrey Hepburn-inspired pixie cut is a perfect cut for the round face because of the striking contrast it creates,” says celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimons International. “Short layers around the crown and longer edges soften the facial angles, and the added texture on top creates volume for those with thinner hair.” To add dimension, Andrew suggests applying a styling cream, which can provide long-lasting hold and tame flyaway ends in a pixie cut.
Just make sure you’re ready for a big commitment. It is a huge and time-consuming process to regrow hair.
As you can see, there are many options for cuts for those with a round face. But what is the most attractive aspect of any cut? Trust. So, flaunt your new style with pride.